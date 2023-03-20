Move over Austin. San Antonio is the 'coolest' spot in Texas, according to Canadian newspaper

The Toronto Star listed interactive art space Hopscotch and the Tobin Land Bridge as highlights.

By on Mon, Mar 20, 2023 at 4:18 pm

The Toronto Star's raving review of the Alamo City comes on the heels of a well received San Antonio travel blog published by Insider earlier this year.
Photo via Shutterstock / Sean Pavone
The Toronto Star's raving review of the Alamo City comes on the heels of a well received San Antonio travel blog published by Insider earlier this year.
Word of San Antonio's many charms has made it north of the border. And we mean further than the Texas-Oklahoma border.

The Toronto Star, one of Canada's largest newspapers, earlier this month dubbed San Antonio one of the hippest spots in Texas. "Suddenly, San Antonio is the coolest, most inclusive place in Texas," the travel guide effused.

No surprise the piece mentioned the River Walk and Alamo as highlights. Still, Toronto Star travel writer Robin Catalano did an admirable job wandering off the beaten path and exploring San Antonio's plentiful quirks.

For food, Catalano recommended award-winning chef Steve McHugh's Landrace, located at the Thompson hotel. The writer also threw praise at Hopscotch, downtown's 20,000-square-foot interactive art space, and the marvel that is the Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge.

Of course, the Pearl rated a mention for its world-class shopping, with custom guayabera shop Dos Carolinas and indie bookstore The Twig both earning shout outs.

The piece also praised the St. Mary's Strip for its happening LGBTQ+ nightlife scene. So, the never-ending construction apparently isn't a dealbreaker for Canadians.

San Antonio's latest glowing review comes on the heels of another well-received travel blog published by Insider earlier this year, in which a scribe from New England raved about the Alamo City's culinary and art scenes.

