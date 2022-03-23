Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Nancy Pelosi affirms support for U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar after FBI raid, primary runoff berth

The U.S. House speaker said during a stop Wednesday in Austin that she always supports her incumbents — “from right to left.”

By on Wed, Mar 23, 2022 at 3:33 pm

click to enlarge U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (right) poses with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (left) and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg (center) after a State of the Union address. - TWITTER / REPCUELLAR
Twitter / RepCuellar
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (right) poses with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (left) and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg (center) after a State of the Union address.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi affirmed her support Wednesday for U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, who was forced into a primary runoff earlier this month after the FBI raided his home.

“I support my incumbents,” Pelosi said during an unrelated news conference in Austin. “I support every one of them, from right to left. That is what I do.”

Cuellar, a centrist Democrat, is in the runoff against Jessica Cisneros, the progressive challenger who ran against him in 2020 and lost by a small margin. In the lead-up to that primary, Pelosi visited Laredo and campaigned for Cuellar, which she did not do this time.

The FBI raid, which happened in January, continues to loom over Cuellar’s reelection bid. The FBI has not said what it was investigating, and Cuellar has denied any wrongdoing.

“I don’t know what it is,” Pelosi said when a reporter asked her about the FBI matter. “I haven’t seen anything, have you? Do you know what it’s about?”

Republicans believe they have a chance to flip Cuellar’s district in November as they push to make new inroads in South Texas. There is a GOP primary runoff underway between Cassy Garcia, a former staffer for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, and Sandra Whitten, the 2020 GOP nominee for the seat.

While reiterating her policy of supporting incumbents, Pelosi said she “also [has] my eye on November because we have no intention of losing.”

Pelosi made the remarks at a morning news conference with U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, to mark the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act.

Cuellar also has the backing of the No. 2 House Democrat, U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland. The House majority leader endorsed Cuellar before the FBI raid and has since reiterated his support. Cisneros has the backing of many of her party’s most prominent progressives, including U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale
This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge

This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge
A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale

A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale
A San Antonio Midcentury Modern home built by famed architect O'Neil Ford is for sale

A San Antonio Midcentury Modern home built by famed architect O'Neil Ford is for sale

News Slideshows

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale
This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge

This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge
A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale

A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale
A San Antonio Midcentury Modern home built by famed architect O'Neil Ford is for sale

A San Antonio Midcentury Modern home built by famed architect O'Neil Ford is for sale

News Slideshows

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale
This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge

This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge
A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale

A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale
A San Antonio Midcentury Modern home built by famed architect O'Neil Ford is for sale

A San Antonio Midcentury Modern home built by famed architect O'Neil Ford is for sale

Trending

San Antonio street celebrity Hispanic Elvis now in hospice care, according to his brother

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio street celebrity Hispanic Elvis now in hospice care, according to his brother

Airport ticket counter agents call cops after being berated by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas

By Michael Karlis

Airport ticket counter agents call cops after being berated by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas

Internet roasts Ted Cruz for his inability to get out of big rig during his trucker convoy ride-along

By Sanford Nowlin

Internet roasts Ted Cruz for his inability to get out of big rig during his trucker convoy ride-along

San Antonio's USAA Bank hit with $140 million fine, its third federal penalty since 2019

By Sanford Nowlin

USAA Federal Savings Bank has faced other federal penalties in recent years.

Also in News

Appeals court reinstates block on Texas investigating parents of transgender children

By Sanford Nowlin

Appeals court reinstates block on Texas investigating parents of transgender children

Gov. Greg Abbott brags about his border initiative. The evidence doesn’t back him up.

By Lomi Kriel and Perla Trevino, The Texas Tribune and Propublica, and Andrew Rodriguez Calderón and Keri Blakinger, The Marshall Project

Gov. Greg Abbott brags about his border initiative. The evidence doesn’t back him up.

Texas’ traditionally sleepy school board races are suddenly attracting attention — and money

By Brian Lopez, The Texas Tribune

Parents demonstrate in front of the Frisco Independent School District building demanding a mask mandate for the district and improved sanitation and air conditions for students in Frisco on Sept. 10, 2021. The demonstration was organized by Unified Parents of Frisco, formed in response to the pandemic and its consequences on their children’s lives and education.

Group buys billboards in San Antonio, other Texas cities to fight governor's anti-trans order

By Sanford Nowlin

Advocates rally at the Texas Capitol last year in support of transgender youths and their families.
More

Digital Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us