Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

National Park Service seeks information after San Antonio Missions defaced by vandals

The violators broke into San Juan Church and Concepcion Convento sometime between March 12 and March 17, causing 'considerable damage.'

By on Mon, Mar 21, 2022 at 11:57 am

click to enlarge Vandals carved names and dates into the doors of the Concepcion Church sometime between March 12 and March 17. - COURTESY PHOTO / SAN ANTONIO MISSIONS NATIONAL HISTORICAL PARK
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Missions National Historical Park
Vandals carved names and dates into the doors of the Concepcion Church sometime between March 12 and March 17.
Rangers from the National Park Service are looking for information on vandals who defaced historic churches at San Antonio’s Missions National Historical Park.

The violators broke into San Juan Church and Concepcion Convento sometime between March 12 and March 17, causing “considerable damage,” according to a statement from the Park Service. The feds also allege the vandals tried to break into Concepcion Church but were unsuccessful.

Even so, the vandals defaced the UNESCO World Heritage Site, carving names including "Pancho Villa" and the possible date of their offense into the ancient doors of the church.

The National Park Service Investigative Services Branch asked those with information on the act to call or text at (888) 653-0009. “You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know,” officials added.

The incident at the San Antonio Missions is the latest act of vandalism at a Texas historic site. During a similar incident in January, someone defaced a drawing believed to be between as many as 8,000 years old at Big Bend National Park.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale
This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge

This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge
A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale

A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale
A San Antonio Midcentury Modern home built by famed architect O'Neil Ford is for sale

A San Antonio Midcentury Modern home built by famed architect O'Neil Ford is for sale

News Slideshows

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale
This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge

This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge
A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale

A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale
A San Antonio Midcentury Modern home built by famed architect O'Neil Ford is for sale

A San Antonio Midcentury Modern home built by famed architect O'Neil Ford is for sale

News Slideshows

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale
This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge

This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge
A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale

A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale
A San Antonio Midcentury Modern home built by famed architect O'Neil Ford is for sale

A San Antonio Midcentury Modern home built by famed architect O'Neil Ford is for sale

Trending

Airport ticket counter agents call cops after being berated by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas

By Michael Karlis

Airport ticket counter agents call cops after being berated by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas

Internet roasts Ted Cruz for his inability to get out of big rig during his trucker convoy ride-along

By Sanford Nowlin

Internet roasts Ted Cruz for his inability to get out of big rig during his trucker convoy ride-along

State regulator's emails contradict San Antonio city staff claims about Brackenridge Park tree removal

By Greg Harman, Deceleration

State regulator's emails contradict San Antonio city staff claims about Brackenridge Park tree removal

San Antonio's USAA Bank hit with $140 million fine, its third federal penalty since 2019

By Sanford Nowlin

USAA Federal Savings Bank has faced other federal penalties in recent years.

Also in News

Appeals court reinstates block on Texas investigating parents of transgender children

By Sanford Nowlin

Appeals court reinstates block on Texas investigating parents of transgender children

Gov. Greg Abbott brags about his border initiative. The evidence doesn’t back him up.

By Lomi Kriel and Perla Trevino, The Texas Tribune and Propublica, and Andrew Rodriguez Calderón and Keri Blakinger, The Marshall Project

Gov. Greg Abbott brags about his border initiative. The evidence doesn’t back him up.

Texas’ traditionally sleepy school board races are suddenly attracting attention — and money

By Brian Lopez, The Texas Tribune

Parents demonstrate in front of the Frisco Independent School District building demanding a mask mandate for the district and improved sanitation and air conditions for students in Frisco on Sept. 10, 2021. The demonstration was organized by Unified Parents of Frisco, formed in response to the pandemic and its consequences on their children’s lives and education.

Group buys billboards in San Antonio, other Texas cities to fight governor's anti-trans order

By Sanford Nowlin

Advocates rally at the Texas Capitol last year in support of transgender youths and their families.
More

Digital Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227-0044

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us