Nearly 1,000 San Antonio residents without power Tuesday after heavy rainfall

A CPS Energy worker reportedly died early Tuesday while trying to restore power on the far West Side.

By on Tue, Jul 23, 2024 at 9:47 am

click to enlarge CPS officials were unavailable for immediate comment on the cause of the outages. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
CPS officials were unavailable for immediate comment on the cause of the outages.
Nearly 1,000 San Antonio CPS Energy customers woke up without power Tuesday morning after storms swept across the city overnight.

At around 10 p.m. Monday, CPS Energy revealed on social media platform X that crews were working to restore power in zip codes 78015, 78240, 78253, and 78266.

"We thank our customers for their patience with our crews," officials with the city-owned utility wrote.
As of press time Tuesday morning, 840 CPS customers were still without power. The outages primarily  appear to affect the North Side beyond Loop 1604, including the Alamo Ranch, Helotes, Leon Springs, and Hollywood Park areas. An outage also is reported in Babcock North near the Medical Center, according to the utility's online outage map.

KSAT reports that a CPS Energy crew member was electrocuted early Tuesday morning while working to restore power on the far West Side. That worker later died of his injuries, according to the TV station.

CPS Energy officials were unavailable for immediate comment on the cause of the outages and on the worker's death.

Rain is forecast for the San Antonio area through Saturday. Temperatures are expected to remain below average for this time of year, hovering under 90 degrees through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS has also issued a flood watch for Bexar County until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

