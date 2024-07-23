Nearly 1,000 San Antonio residents without power Tuesday after heavy rainfall

At around 10 p.m. Monday, CPS Energy revealed on social media platform X that crews were working to restore power in zip codes 78015, 78240, 78253, and 78266.
"We thank our customers for their patience with our crews," officials with the city-owned utility wrote.
As of press time Tuesday morning, 840 CPS customers were still without power. The outages primarily appear to affect the North Side beyond Loop 1604, including the Alamo Ranch, Helotes, Leon Springs, and Hollywood Park areas. An outage also is reported in Babcock North near the Medical Center, according to the utility's online outage map.
Currently, our crews are focused on resolving 38 weather-related outages impacting about 900 customers. The largest outages are located in the 78015, 78240, 78253, and 78266 zip codes.— CPS Energy (@cpsenergy) July 23, 2024
KSAT reports that a CPS Energy crew member was electrocuted early Tuesday morning while working to restore power on the far West Side. That worker later died of his injuries, according to the TV station.
CPS Energy officials were unavailable for immediate comment on the cause of the outages and on the worker's death.
Rain is forecast for the San Antonio area through Saturday. Temperatures are expected to remain below average for this time of year, hovering under 90 degrees through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS has also issued a flood watch for Bexar County until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
