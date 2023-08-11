LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

New funding from USDA backs beekeeping-centric program at UTSA

Dr. Ozturk is diving deep on the medicinal potential of honey while fostering STEM opportunities for students.

By on Fri, Aug 11, 2023 at 9:32 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A new USDA grant is funding surprisingly sweet research at UTSA. - Shutterstock / StudioSmart
Shutterstock / StudioSmart
A new USDA grant is funding surprisingly sweet research at UTSA.
After UTSA became an R1 university in 2021, it's no surprise a mounting stream of exciting research and new student opportunities is coming out of the college.

In June, the university announced that UTSA Department of Integrative Biology Assistant Professor of Practice Ferhat Ozturk had landed a major grant that would fund expanded research and education at the school. The award of $2.8 million from the USDA will fund the school's HONEY (Honeybee Oriented Nextgen Entrepreneurs and Youth) Pathway, which aims to grow a new generation of urban beekeepers.

Ozturk's work seeks to establish UTSA as a research powerhouse while advancing STEM education for students at varying levels of education. He is also working to build understanding of the hidden power of many food items like honey, which has antioxidant, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory capabilities. These properties have a wide range of possible applications both inside and outside of the body.

Ozturk told the Current that the foundation of his research is in analyzing local honeys for their differing antimicrobial and antioxidant potential. This process will allow identification of which honeys may perform the best in medical applications. Medicinal honey was widely used throughout history, with evidence of its use present in historical records as far back as ancient Egypt. Honey was also used as a healing agent to treat soldiers in wartime as recently as the twentieth century.

According to Ozturk, the HONEY Pathway allows growth of dynamic programs for students and is meant to build a diverse workforce for the next generation of USDA careers and beekeeping work. It provides advanced STEM education for select high schools looking for ways to incorporate higher level research into their curriculum, and a wide variety of choices for UTSA students looking to get involved.

As part of the five year program funded by the USDA grant, students at the university will have a breadth of opportunities to pursue including seminars, course-based undergrad research experiences that incorporate other ongoing honey research on campus, and internships with the USDA, as well as the potential to pursue beekeeping certification and apprenticeships.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Jace Gertz

Jace Gertz

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio-area COVID cases up 270% since early July, Metro Health reports

By Michael Karlis

Metro Health reported 1,227 positive tests for COVID-19 in Bexar County for the week ending Aug. 7.

San Antonio's Frost Bank faces possible credit downgrade over recession fears

By Michael Karlis

Frost Bank tower in downtown San Antonio at dusk.

In video, San Antonio congressman shows blades on Gov. Greg Abbott's border buoys

By Michael Karlis

Texas National Guard troops stationed along the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass as part of Gov. Abbott's Operation Lone Star keep watch for migrants attempting to enter the U.S.

Ted Cruz ridiculed for telling CNN to leave the U.S. over one of its travel stories

By Sanford Nowlin

Ted Cruz smirks to the crowd at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Arizona.

Also in News

In video, San Antonio congressman shows blades on Gov. Greg Abbott's border buoys

By Michael Karlis

Texas National Guard troops stationed along the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass as part of Gov. Abbott's Operation Lone Star keep watch for migrants attempting to enter the U.S.

Ted Cruz ridiculed for telling CNN to leave the U.S. over one of its travel stories

By Sanford Nowlin

Ted Cruz smirks to the crowd at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Arizona.

British paper mocked for calling Texas A&M a 'military college' in the 'hinterlands'

By Michael Karlis

Although Texas A&M is known for its Corps of Cadets ROTC program, social media users took issue with describing the state university as a "military college."

Democrats Colin Allred, Roland Gutierrez draw distinctions on key issues as they target Sen. Ted Cruz in 2024

By Patrick Svitek and Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

From left: State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, and U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, are running to be the Democratic nominee to face U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2024 election.
More

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us