New pickleball retailer opens on San Antonio's Northside

Instagram / chickennnpicklesat
Also located on San Antonio's Northside, Chicken N' Pickle is one of several locations where residents can play pickleball.
Pickleball Giant — a retailer that focuses on paddles and accessories for the generation-spanning indoor/outdoor sport — has opened a store on San Antonio's North Side, MySA reports
Pickle Giant is the only retailer in Texas exclusively selling items for pickleball, owner Robert Wood told the news site. The outlet features an indoor demo court with a ball machine so that customers can try out paddles and anything else they might need for their next pickleball match.
So far, Pickleball Giant, located at 2711 North Loop 1604 West, sells paddles, bags and accessories. But Wood told MySA he hopes to have pickleball shoes available for purchase by the store's August grand opening.
According to Spectrum News
, pickleball emerged as the nation's fastest-growing sport over the past two years. The activity was invented in Seattle in 1965 and resembles tennis, although players use paddles instead of rackets to hit whiffle balls back and forth over the net.
Wood told MySA he hopes to make Pickleball Giant the company's flagship store. He plans to open outlets in Austin and Dallas soon.
