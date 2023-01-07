New study names San Antonio top Texas city for green space, beating out Austin

While Houston and El Paso were close behind SA, Austin didn't even break the list's top 20.

By on Sat, Jan 7, 2023 at 9:41 am

San Antonio an abundance of green space, according to a new study. But it's been criticized in others for the accessibility of those areas.
Instagram / brandik1970
San Antonio an abundance of green space, according to a new study. But it's been criticized in others for the accessibility of those areas.
Despite its perpetually low rankings from the Trust for Public Land on the accessibility of its parks, one new report praises San Antonio for the sheer volume of its green space.

Indeed, that analysis by yard care marketplace LawnLove declared SA the greenest big city in Texas. The Alamo City came in at No. 15 on the nationwide list, while Houston landed at No. 17 and El Paso at No. 19. Austin didn't even break the top 20.

Researchers for LawnLove ranked 97 of the largest U.S. cities by comparing their total number of parks, acreage of green space and the average size of residential yards, among other factors.

“In the summer, you can go for a swim at San Pedro Springs Park, the second oldest-park in the U.S.,” LawnLove wrote of the Alamo City’s green spaces. “Explore more historical sites at the San Antonio Missions, or keep an eye out for dinosaur tracks while walking through Government Canyon State Natural Area.”

Chesapeake, Virginia, took the No. 1 spot. Meanwhile, the urban jungle of Newark, New Jersey, came last at No. 97 in LoveLawns rankings.

The findings don't necessarily contradict the criticisms of the Trust for Public Land, which ranks cities not just on their total amount of green space but also on investment, accessibility and amenities.

On that organization's lists, San Antonio perpetually earns low marks for accessibility since so many of its parks are situated downtown and many areas of urban sprawl have little green space at all.

