New study ranks Texas among best states for family vacations

The Lone Star State's affordability and high number of amusement parks contributed to its high placement on the list.

By on Sat, Aug 31, 2024 at 10:17 am

click to enlarge Tourists take a barge along the San Antonio River. - Shutterstock / Khairil Azhar Junos
Shutterstock / Khairil Azhar Junos
Tourists take a barge along the San Antonio River.
Texans planning for a family vacay may want to look close to home.

A new study ranking states as destinations for family-friendly vacations placed Texas at No. 8 based on factors including its affordability, amusement parks and beaches.

Researchers for vacation-rental site FloridaRentals used metrics including the number of hotel rooms, restaurants and museums per capita, the total number of amusement parks, total miles of beaches and the cost of living to determine its rankings.

Using those metrics, Florida landed in first place — little surprise there given who conducted the study. Wyoming and North Dakota followed at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

Texas' finish in the top 10 is partially attributable to it having the nation's second-highest number of amusement parks. The state's beach mileage, affordability and average temperatures also contributed to its ranking.

