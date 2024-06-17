SA MUSIC SHOWCASE ON SATURDAY, JUNE 22! CLICK FOR ALL-ACCESS PASSES

New study shows Texas women's support for abortion increased since state ban

The number of moderate women supporting abortion rights also increased significantly over that time.

By on Mon, Jun 17, 2024 at 12:18 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge People march for abortion rights in the streets of downtown San Antonio following the U.S. Supreme Court's Decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
People march for abortion rights in the streets of downtown San Antonio following the U.S. Supreme Court's Decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Even more Texas women support the right to legally access abortion since the state ban on the procedure went into effect in 2022, according to a new study from Resound Research for Reproductive Health.


The study, which incorporates data from two statewide surveys in 2019 and 2023, shows an significant increase in support for abortion by Texans assigned female at birth between the ages of 18 and 49. Resound Research is a collaborative group of social scientists and health professionals initially assembled at the University of Texas to research reproductive healthcare.

In 2023, nearly three quarters (74%) of survey respondents said they believe the government shouldn't interfere with a woman’s access to abortion. That represents a 10% increase in support for legal abortion from the 2019 survey responses.


The shift seems to be coming from the left and center of the political spectrum. More moderates and liberals responded in 2023 that they think abortion is moral and should be legal. The most significant shift was among moderates.


In 2019, 21% of moderates answered that they think abortion is wrong and should be illegal. In 2023, that figure had dropped to just 11%.


Unsurprisingly, the shift in attitude isn't shared by Texas conservatives. One in six of survey respondents identified as conservative, and a majority of those said they oppose abortion.


The results of the study show an increasing rift between public opinion and statewide policy, as reproductive healthcare continues to face challenges even after Texas completely banned abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson decision. 


Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and an unnamed whistleblower are suing three Planned Parenthood affiliates and Planned Parenthood Federation of America for nearly $1.8 billion, claiming the organization defrauded the state’s Medicaid system. Reproductive rights activists call the suit a politically motivated attack aimed intended to shutter clinics across the state.


In March 2024, Texas teens also lost the right to confidential birth control without parental consent, a right afforded teens in every other state through Federal Title X.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Board looking into San Antonio-Austin commuter rail could face same fate as failed predecessor

By Michael Karlis

An artist's rendering shows what a passenger rail line connecting San Antonio and Austin might look like.

No one showed up for San Antonio's World Naked Bike Ride on Saturday

By Michael Karlis

Folks enjoy Alamo Plaza on Saturday evening at the time when a naked bike ride scheduled to depart.

Cover your eyes! Naked Bike Ride scheduled for downtown San Antonio this weekend

By Michael Karlis

The World Naked Bike Ride was created in 2003 as a loosely organized effort to protest oil dependency and body shaming, according to its website.

Feds launch new probe of U.S. House candidate Brandon Herrera's campaign finances

By Michael Karlis

Brandon Herrera demanded a recount last week after losing to Republican incumbent Tony Gonzales in a runoff for Texas' 23rd congressional district.

San Antonio woman gets 14-year sentence on allegation she helped smuggle immigrants

By Stephanie Koithan

More than 95 immigrants hired Cruz to smuggle them into the country between April and October of 2019, according to a Justice Department statement.

Trial of San Antonio man accused of assaulting woman in viral video set to begin next week

By Michael Karlis

Noah Ochoa, 25, faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, according to court records.

No one showed up for San Antonio's World Naked Bike Ride on Saturday

By Michael Karlis

Folks enjoy Alamo Plaza on Saturday evening at the time when a naked bike ride scheduled to depart.

San Antonio startup DeLorean says it now has a host for customer deposits on its cars

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio-based DeLorean Motors Reimagined wants to bring its Alpha 5 electric vehicle to market.
More

June 12, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us