New York mayor calls Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's actions 'horrific' as he ships 68 migrants to Big Apple

Instagram / governorabbott
Gov. Greg Abbott puts on a scowl and a faux-military shirt for a photo op along the U.S.-Mexico border.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams called Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's shipping of migrants to the East Coast as "horrific" as another busload asylum seekers ended up at New York's Port Authority Bus Terminal on Sunday, according to a CBS report
According to CNN
, at least 68 migrants have arrived in the Big Apple since Abbott on Friday announced the expansion of his migrant bussing program to include New York.
"It's unimaginable, what the governor in Texas has done," Adams, a Democrat, said during a press conference on Sunday. "When you think about this country, a country that has always been open to those who are fleeing persecution and other intolerable conditions, we've always welcomed that. This governor is not doing that in Texas, but we are going to send the right message, the right tone, of being here for these families."
Adams also told reporters that some families are being forced onto the buses from Texas, according to CBS. Abbott has long asserted that migrants being sent to Democrat-controlled cities from the border voluntarily took the trips.
"This is horrific when you think about what the governor is doing, the governor of Texas, after months of traveling across the border, placing them on the bus with no direction," Adams said.
Adam's press conference comes days after the Washington Post reported
that the Pentagon denied Washington D.C Mayor Muriel Bowser's request to deploy the National Guard to help with the influx of migrants arriving in the nation's capital from Texas.
In a statement to CBS on Friday, Abbott defended the controversial Operation Lone Star. According to the Republican Governor, the program has led to over 290,700 migrant apprehensions and 18,000 criminal arrests, filling "dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administrations refusal to secure the border."
Abbott has made border security a centerpiece of his reelection campaign, deploying more than 10,000 Texas Guard troops. Critics have dismissed the $3 billion initiative as an election-year stunt, and it's reportedly under federal investigation
for alleged civil rights violations.
