News organizations sue Texas Department of Public Safety for withholding info on Uvalde shooting

The coalition includes the Texas Tribune, the Washington Post, the New York Times Co., CNN and other major outlets.

By on Tue, Aug 2, 2022 at 9:37 am

click to enlarge Members of law enforcement lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School. - Joseph Guillen
Joseph Guillen
Members of law enforcement lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School.
More than a dozen news organizations have sued the Texas Department of Public Safety, alleging it unlawfully blocked their attempts to obtain public records about the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde.

The coalition — which includes the Texas Tribune, the Washington Post, the New York Times Co. and CNN — says in its petition that DPS has refused to release records that journalists sought through the Texas Public Information Act to better understand how law enforcement authorities responded to the shooting.

DPS's refusal comes as department officials, including Director Steven McCraw, have selectively dribbled out information about the tragic event in news conferences and public testimony, according to the suit, filed in Travis County state district court. 

Texas and Uvalde officials have faced scathing criticism about their lack of transparency around the police response to the shooting, which included more than 90 DPS troopers. Even though nearly 376 law enforcement personnel descended on the school, it took them 77 minutes to enter a classroom and kill the gunman.

“At the same time, DPS has offered conflicting accounts regarding the response of law enforcement, the conduct of its officers, the results of its own investigation, and the agency’s justifications for withholding information from the public,” the media companies' suit states.

The legal action follows a similar suit filed in June by State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, who argued that DPS has withheld key documents while his Uvalde constituents were "met with lies, misstatements and shifts of blame."

DPS officials have argued that the department is exempt from providing access to the records since the Robb Elementary shooting is an open investigation. However, the news organizations argue that there's no reason for it to remain an open case since there's no question that the 18-year-old gunman was responsible for the deaths.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This historic Spanish-style near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase

This historic Spanish-style home near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase
A San Antonio-area house with its own lazy and separate swimming pool is for sale for $7.4 million

A San Antonio-area house with its own private lazy river is now on the market for $7.4 million
This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property
The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

News Slideshows

This historic Spanish-style near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase

This historic Spanish-style home near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase
A San Antonio-area house with its own lazy and separate swimming pool is for sale for $7.4 million

A San Antonio-area house with its own private lazy river is now on the market for $7.4 million
This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property
The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

News Slideshows

This historic Spanish-style near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase

This historic Spanish-style home near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase
A San Antonio-area house with its own lazy and separate swimming pool is for sale for $7.4 million

A San Antonio-area house with its own private lazy river is now on the market for $7.4 million
This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property
The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

Trending

At heated meeting, San Antonio City Council approves resolution to protect abortion access

By Sanford Nowlin

District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo makes a point from the dais.

9 years after cop at San Antonio's UIW shot a student, court lets wrongful death suit proceed

By Sanford Nowlin

Cameron Redus was shot and killed by a UIW cop in December 2013

Security guard waited 12 days to report car of missing San Antonio woman Chrissy Powell

By Michael Karlis

SAPD did not find the body of Chrissy Powell, 39, until 18 days after her disappearance .

Armed suspect in San Antonio car dealership standoff surrenders to police

By Tommy Escobar

An SAPD spokesman talks to the media near the car dealership where the standoff took place.

Also in News

Almost 600 Texas youth are trapped in a juvenile prison system on the brink of collapse

By Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune

The Giddings State School, a Texas Juvenile Justice Department prison in Lee County, on July 20. Last month, the agency reported only 42% of needed security officers at the prison were available.

Legal questions shroud Gov. Greg Abbott’s move to bus migrants back to the border

By James Barragán and Uriel J García, The Texas Tribune

People who were apprehended by state troopers after crossing the border are brought to the International Bridge in Eagle Pass on May 28 to be handed over to Border Patrol custody.

As monkeypox spreads, health experts urge Texas universities to prepare for outbreaks

By Kate McGee, The Texas Tribune

Health experts say schools should consider how they would respond to an outbreak on campuses where students live in close proximity, engaging in intimate behaviors and sharing beverages or food.

Gov. Abbott tells D.C. mayor to 'stop attacking Texas' as migrant buses create humanitarian crisis

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott's talks tough at the border during a 2021 news conference touting his immigration crackdown.
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us