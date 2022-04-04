Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

NIOSA organizers continue 'Rain Rock' tradition ahead of possible San Antonio thunderstorms

NIOSA Organizers started the tradition in the 1970s to ward off bad weather.

By on Mon, Apr 4, 2022 at 4:47 pm

The Rain Rock dangles from outside the NIOSA headquarters circa Fiesta 2015. - TWITTER / @GJGUNIT
Twitter / @GJGunit
The Rain Rock dangles from outside the NIOSA headquarters circa Fiesta 2015.
Organizers of A Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA) continued the decades-long tradition of the “hanging of the Rain Rock” to ward off bad weather ahead of the four-day-long Fiesta event, according to a report from NEWS4SA.

The hanging of the magic stone — which can be found in front of the NIOSA headquarters at the corner of Presa and Nueva streets — was first started in the 1970s by then NIOSA Chairman Joanna Parrish, News4SA reports.

Parrish was worried about forecasted bad weather ruining the Fiesta activities. But NIOSA volunteer Sue Armitage told Parrish of an old Texas good luck tradition that involved hanging a rock with a hole in it to prevent bad weather.

According to NEWS4SA, it didn't not rain that year, and a tradition was born. Or so the story goes.


Organizers this year are hoping for similar luck. According to the National Weather Service, there's a marginal chance for severe thunderstorms in Bexar County that may produce damaging winds and hail Monday evening. Although bad weather could put a damper on some Fiesta activities, the rain is much needed since 95% of the county remains in a severe drought.

Tickets for NIOSA at La Villita, which runs from 5:30 p.m-to 10:30 p.m Tuesday, April 5 through Friday, April 8, are still available for purchase on Fiesta’s website.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
