NIOSA organizers continue 'Rain Rock' tradition ahead of possible San Antonio thunderstorms

The hanging of the magic stone — which can be found in front of the NIOSA headquarters at the corner of Presa and Nueva streets — was first started in the 1970s by then NIOSA Chairman Joanna Parrish, News4SA reports.
Parrish was worried about forecasted bad weather ruining the Fiesta activities. But NIOSA volunteer Sue Armitage told Parrish of an old Texas good luck tradition that involved hanging a rock with a hole in it to prevent bad weather.
According to NEWS4SA, it didn't not rain that year, and a tradition was born. Or so the story goes.
Update: Isolated strong to severe storms are expected tonight. A cold is forecast to push across the area bringing the potential for some strong to severe storms capable of producing damaging winds and large hail. SE part of the area was removed from the marginal risk. #txwx pic.twitter.com/8zvUheQCPQ— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) April 4, 2022
Organizers this year are hoping for similar luck. According to the National Weather Service, there's a marginal chance for severe thunderstorms in Bexar County that may produce damaging winds and hail Monday evening. Although bad weather could put a damper on some Fiesta activities, the rain is much needed since 95% of the county remains in a severe drought.
Tickets for NIOSA at La Villita, which runs from 5:30 p.m-to 10:30 p.m Tuesday, April 5 through Friday, April 8, are still available for purchase on Fiesta’s website.
