Group helping San Antonio parents in college or training pay for childcare

The United Way is offering the help to remove financial barriers to education, according to officials with the nonprofit. Those who qualify receive an average award of $14,000 per semester, they also said.
Many parents delay or cancel their higher education plans due to the cost of childcare. The cost of care for an infant in Texas, for example, averages $9,324 annually or $777 per month, according to the Economic Policy Institute.
To be eligible to receive a scholarship, parents must:
- Be a legal U.S. and Bexar County resident.
- Be pursuing an associate or bachelor’s degree for the first time or attending a workforce development training program that takes place over a minimum of four months.
- Enrolled with an academic institution or workforce development program for a minimum of 12 hours per semester if not also working, or a minimum of six hours per semester if working a minimum of 19 hours weekly.
- Committed to maintaining a minimum GPA of 2.5.
- Have demonstrated financial need by submitting household income and expenses during the application process.
- Complete a FAFSA application.
- Not be enrolled in any other subsidized child care program.
