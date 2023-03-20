Nonprofit seeks donations to furnish housing community for homeless in San Antonio

click to enlarge
Housing First Community Coalition is asking residents to donate anything from living room and bedroom furniture to appliances, electronics and bathroom essentials.
A San Antonio nonprofit is asking for volunteers to help furnish a tiny-home village in what will be the city's first permanent housing development for those suffering from chronic homelessness.
Funded by the Housing First Community Coalition, the Towne Twin Village, located at the former Towne Twin Drive-on Theatre, consists of 204 permanent housing units designated for the 50 and older experiencing chronic homelessness.
Housing First Community Coalition is asking residents to donate anything from living room and bedroom furniture to appliances, electronics and bathroom essentials to make these tiny houses a home for some of San Antonio's most vulnerable residents.
The Housing First Community Coalition's first "House to Home" initiative will take place March 23-25. A second campaign is slated for May to coincide with the opening of the second phase of the Towne Twin Village.
Those interested in donating furniture or volunteering, can sign up online
Chronic homelessness — those who have been homeless for 12 months or have been without a home at least four times in the past 3 years — rose 77% in San Antonio last year, according to the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless
