North Texas woman claims her rental house is haunted by horny ghosts

The purportedly haunted rental property is located in the quaint North Texas town of Gainesville.
A Texas landlord maintains that she's unable to keep tenants because her rental house, a former brothel built in the 1840s, is being haunted by hyper-sexual ghosts, Dallas TV station WFAA reports
Linda Hill bought the home in the North Texas suburb of Gainesville as an investment property. Although other homes she rents out in the neighborhood offer steady supplemental income, that one never stayed rented for long, she told the station.
Eventually, one of the departing tenants informed Hill's husband that the house was haunted by horny spirits.
Skeptical at first, the landlord became a believer when one of the ghosts whispered, "Lookin' good," while she was taking a shower at the property. Or so she claims.
People have also told Hill they have heard randy haunts saying things like, "Oh baby, oh baby, yeah," and, "Yeah, I like it like that." Again, or so she claims.
Hill also told WFAA that purported psychics revealed that spirits are present at the home. They could be emanating from a 19-foot well under the living room that some speculate is portal to the spirit world. Because, why not?
Whatever the case, Hill has still figured how to turn a buck with the property, according to the report. She's given up on trying to lease it out to long-term residents, instead marketing it to ghostbusters and fans of the supernatural.
