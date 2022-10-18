North Texas woman claims her rental house is haunted by horny ghosts

The landlord said a spirit told her she was "lookin' good" while she took a shower in the rental property.

By on Tue, Oct 18, 2022 at 1:56 pm

click to enlarge The purportedly haunted rental property is located in the quaint North Texas town of Gainesville. - Wikimedia Commons / Renelibrary
Wikimedia Commons / Renelibrary
The purportedly haunted rental property is located in the quaint North Texas town of Gainesville.
A Texas landlord maintains that she's unable to keep tenants because her rental house, a former brothel built in the 1840s, is being haunted by hyper-sexual ghosts, Dallas TV station WFAA reports.

Linda Hill bought the home in the North Texas suburb of Gainesville as an investment property. Although other homes she rents out in the neighborhood offer steady supplemental income, that one never stayed rented for long, she told the station.

Eventually, one of the departing tenants informed Hill's husband that the house was haunted by horny spirits.

Skeptical at first, the landlord became a believer when one of the ghosts whispered, "Lookin' good," while she was taking a shower at the property. Or so she claims.

People have also told Hill they have heard randy haunts saying things like, "Oh baby, oh baby, yeah," and, "Yeah, I like it like that." Again, or so she claims.

Hill also told WFAA that purported psychics revealed that spirits are present at the home. They could be emanating from a 19-foot well under the living room that some speculate is portal to the spirit world. Because, why not?

Whatever the case, Hill has still figured how to turn a buck with the property, according to the report. She's given up on trying to lease it out to long-term residents, instead marketing it to ghostbusters and fans of the supernatural.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and fountains

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and decorative cabinetry
A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale

A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale
An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale

An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale
This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it

This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it

News Slideshows

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and fountains

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and decorative cabinetry
A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale

A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale
An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale

An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale
This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it

This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it

News Slideshows

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and fountains

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and decorative cabinetry
A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale

A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale
An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale

An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale
This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it

This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it

Trending

Trump to hold rally in South Texas two days before early voting

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Former President Donald Trump delivers a speech at the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas on Aug. 6. He will hold a rally in Robstown on Saturday.

San Antonio police officer fired after shooting teen in McDonald's parking lot

By Michael Karlis

The injured teenager was brought to University Hospital in critical condition, according to MySA.

Bexar County Commissioners call special meeting to discuss court order requiring more poling places

By Michael Karlis

Several Bexar County Commissioners have been critical of Election Administrator Jacque Callanen's efforts to close polling sites in underserved communities.

You can now apply for federal student loan relief, here’s how

By Jenna Jones, Riverfront Times

President Joe Biden announced a plan to forgive up to $10,000 of federal, public student loans.

Also in News

San Antonio activists launch petition to decriminalize marijuana, ban police choke holds

By Michael Karlis

Act 4 SA Executive Director Ananda Tomas speaks during a rally at City Hall.

You can now apply for federal student loan relief, here’s how

By Jenna Jones, Riverfront Times

President Joe Biden announced a plan to forgive up to $10,000 of federal, public student loans.

Bexar County Commissioners call special meeting to discuss court order requiring more poling places

By Michael Karlis

Several Bexar County Commissioners have been critical of Election Administrator Jacque Callanen's efforts to close polling sites in underserved communities.

The pandemic may be stunting young adults’ personality development

By Sujata Gupta, Science News

Young adults showed the greatest change in certain traits during the pandemic, according to researchers.
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us