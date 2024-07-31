WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Off-duty San Antonio Airport Police Officer arrested on DWI charge

Deputies made the arrest after getting a call about a customer passed out in the drive-thru of a McDonald's restaurant.

By on Wed, Jul 31, 2024 at 10:15 am

Deputies arrested a one-year SAPD veteran on Monday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Bexar County deputies arrested San Antonio Airport Police Officer Rubi Tovar Monday night on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Tovar, 36, was taken into custody just after 10 p.m. on the Class B misdemeanor, according to a San Antonio Police Department statement. She was off duty at the time.

The officer, who has served on the force for one year, has been placed on administrative duty while an internal investigation plays out, according to police department officials.

The arrest came after deputies responded to a call about a customer passed out in the drive-thru of a McDonald’s restaurant on the 2500 block of West Loop 1604 South, KSAT reports, citing Bexar County Sheriff's Office arrest records.

Deputies identified the driver as Tovar and reported that she was awake when they questioned her, KSAT reports. Her speech was slurred and she smelled of alcohol, according to the report cited by the station. 

Tovar posted her bond of $1,000 and was released Tuesday afternoon, according to KSAT.

