Off-duty San Antonio cop charged with DWI after his truck was stuck on median

Officer Eric Duffin has been charged with misdemeanor DWI and temporarily suspended from SAPD, according to a news report
An off-duty San Antonio police officer was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of drunken driving after his truck was found stuck on a North Side traffic median, KSAT reports
.
Authorities charged officer Eric Duffin with misdemeanor DWI, and the San Antonio Police department has temporarily suspended him without pay, according to the TV station. Duffin, who was subsequently released on a personal recognizance bond, is a 16-year veteran of the force.
SAPD investigators found Duffin's truck beached on a median on the 1600 block of Evans Road, according to KSAT.
Duffin dumped a liquid smelling of intoxicants from a container, KSAT reports, citing a report by the arresting officer. Duffin's speech was slurred and he held onto his vehicle to avoid swaying, the station also reported.
What's more, the off-duty officer refused to take part in a standard field sobriety test, telling SAPD personnel he felt like he was under attack, according to KSAT. However, authorities later obtained a warrant to draw blood, the station reported.
