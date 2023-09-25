BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Off-duty San Antonio cop charged with DWI after his truck was stuck on median

The off-duty officer refused to take part in a standard field sobriety test, but authorities later obtained a warrant to draw blood, according to a report.

By on Mon, Sep 25, 2023 at 9:34 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Officer Eric Duffin has been charged with misdemeanor DWI and temporarily suspended from SAPD, according to a news report - Shutterstock / Schmidt_Alex
Shutterstock / Schmidt_Alex
Officer Eric Duffin has been charged with misdemeanor DWI and temporarily suspended from SAPD, according to a news report
An off-duty San Antonio police officer was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of drunken driving after his truck was found stuck on a North Side traffic median, KSAT reports.

Authorities charged officer Eric Duffin with misdemeanor DWI, and the San Antonio Police department has temporarily suspended him without pay, according to the TV station. Duffin, who was subsequently released on a personal recognizance bond, is a 16-year veteran of the force.

SAPD investigators found Duffin's truck beached on a median on the 1600 block of Evans Road, according to KSAT.

Duffin dumped a liquid smelling of intoxicants from a container, KSAT reports, citing a report by the arresting officer. Duffin's speech was slurred and he held onto his vehicle to avoid swaying, the station also reported.

What's more, the off-duty officer refused to take part in a standard field sobriety test, telling SAPD personnel he felt like he was under attack, according to KSAT. However, authorities later obtained a warrant to draw blood, the station reported.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

University of Texas at San Antonio jumps 92 spots on U.S. News & World Report rankings

By Michael Karlis

UTSA was also named the nation's 151st-best public university.

San Antonio officials warn of heavy traffic due to P!nk and GNR concerts next week

By Brandon Rodriguez

Guns N' Roses' global tour will only make Texas stops in San Antonio and Houston.

San Antonio secures first-ever nonstop flights to Europe

By Brandon Rodriguez

Airport Director Jesus Saenz shakes hands with Mikko Turtiainen, U.S. sales director for Condor Airlines, at Thursday's press event.

San Antonio Zoo welcomes adorable meerkat pups to newly opened habitat

By Brandon Rodriguez

Known as Suricata suricatta, meerkats are a small mongoose commonly found in South Africa.

Also in News

New anti-DEI law for public Texas colleges presents hiring challenges

By Sneha Dey, The Texas Tribune

Kate McGee, higher education reporter at The Texas Tribune, moderates a panel with Renu Khator, John Sharp and Tedd Mitchell, at The Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Sept. 22, 2023.

Paxton critics pile on, calling impeachment trial rigged

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

The state Capitol early in the morning of Sept. 6, 2023, the third day of the impeachment trial in Austin.

Study: Texas home to some of nation's most conservative colleges

By Michael Karlis

Ritzy Southern Methodist University was named the most conservative campus in Texas.

Texas has more streets honoring athletes than any other U.S. state, study finds

By Michael Karlis

Horse racing is the most commemorated sport when it comes to street names, followed by football and baseball, the study said.
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us