Off-duty San Antonio police officer charged with DWI

Junior Officer Gabriel Flores' arrest comes during a community conversation about San Antonio's drunk driving problem.

By on Fri, Feb 3, 2023 at 12:16 pm

Officer Gabriel Flores, 29, was arrested around midnight Thursday.
Courtesy Photo / SAPD
Officer Gabriel Flores, 29, was arrested around midnight Thursday.
An off-duty San Antonio Police officer was arrested and charged with suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated around midnight Thursday, according to a statement from police officials.

SAPD took Officer Gabriel Flores, 29, into custody on the 1500 block of Interstate 10 West after he was pulled over for speeding and showed signs of intoxication, according to allegations shared by the department.

Flores is suspended without pay while SAPD conducts criminal and administrative investigations into the incident, officials also said.

The off-duty junior officer is just the latest member of local law enforcement to face a DWI charge.

Last February, Officer Rosemary Caudillo, a 17-year force veteran, was charged with DWI while off duty, according to KSAT. In July 2021, Officer Demarius Holmes faced a DWI charge after he was found passed out in his Jeep Cherokee with vomit on himself, the station also reported. Holmes also was off duty at the time.

Flores’ arrest comes as  San Antonio engages in a community conversation about driving while under the influence in the wake of the high-profile DWI arrests of Councilman Clayton Perry and longtime KSAT sportscaster Greg Simmons.

