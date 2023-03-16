One child in critical condition following tree branch collapse at San Antonio Zoo

San Antonio Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow said teams are working to determine the cause of the accident.

By on Thu, Mar 16, 2023 at 1:37 pm

A tree branch fell on a group of seven people – two adults and five children – on Wednesday afternoon.
A tree branch fell on a group of seven people – two adults and five children – on Wednesday afternoon.
A child is in critical condition after a tree limb fell on a group of people visiting the San Antonio Zoo Wednesday, the Express-News reports.

The limb gave way shortly after noon, crashing down on two adults and five children, according to the daily. It is unclear whether the people injured were related or visiting the park together.

One of their children was hospitalized in critical condition, while the other six people were brought to the hospital as a precaution.

In a press release, San Antonio President and CEO Tim Morrow said that he is grateful to guests, staff and first responders who assisted during the incident, adding that internal and external teams are working to investigate the cause of the “unusual event.”

“Our sincerest thoughts and prayers go out to those injured and their families, as well as though who witnessed the accident,” Morrow said.

Zoo officials didn't respond to the Current's request for further details.

