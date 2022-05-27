One of seven Robb Elementary School victims being treated in San Antonio released from hospital

Wikipedia Commons / Zereshk
Three victims are still being treated at University Hospital, two of which remain in serious condition.
One of the seven critically injured people taken to San Antonio after the Uvalde school shooting has been discharged from University Hospital, according to the Express-News
.
The 10-year-old girl was released from the Medical District's University Hospital on Friday, May 27, the daily reports.
Three other victims, including the gunman's grandmother, Celia Gonzalez, are still being treated for their wounds at University Hospital. According to the Express-News,
Gonzalez, as well as another 10-year-old female victim, remain in serious condition at the Level 1 trauma facility. The other victim being treated at University hospital, a 9-year-old girl who was at Robb Elementary School, is reportedly in good condition.
Two adults injured during the massacre in Uvalde are in fair condition and after being treated at Brook Army Medical Center, also a Level 1 Trauma Center, the Express-News
also reports.
The sixth victim being treated in the Alamo City, a 10-year-old boy being cared for at Methodist Healthcare hospital, is in good condition, according to the daily.
