One of seven Robb Elementary School victims being treated in San Antonio released from hospital

Six victims remain in local hospitals, including the gunman's grandmother.

By on Fri, May 27, 2022 at 2:49 pm

Three victims are still being treated at University Hospital, two of which remain in serious condition. - WIKIPEDIA COMMONS / ZERESHK
Wikipedia Commons / Zereshk
Three victims are still being treated at University Hospital, two of which remain in serious condition.
One of the seven critically injured people taken to San Antonio after the Uvalde school shooting has been discharged from University Hospital, according to the Express-News.

The 10-year-old girl was released from the Medical District's University Hospital on Friday, May 27, the daily reports.

Three other victims, including the gunman's grandmother, Celia Gonzalez, are still being treated for their wounds at University Hospital. According to the Express-News, Gonzalez, as well as another 10-year-old female victim, remain in serious condition at the Level 1 trauma facility. The other victim being treated at University hospital, a 9-year-old girl who was at Robb Elementary School, is reportedly in good condition.

Two adults injured during the massacre in Uvalde are in fair condition and after being treated at Brook Army Medical Center, also a Level 1 Trauma Center, the Express-News also reports.

The sixth victim being treated in the Alamo City, a 10-year-old boy being cared for at Methodist Healthcare hospital, is in good condition, according to the daily.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This San Antonio mansion for sale is all white outside, but its interior is full of eye-popping color

This San Antonio mansion for sale is all white outside, but its interior is full of eye-popping color
This San Antonio mansion for sale has copper animal sculptures in the backyard and a carousel bathroom

This San Antonio mansion for sale has copper animal sculptures in the backyard and a carousel bathroom
The Olmos Park home of late San Antonio socialite Louise Straus is for sale

The Olmos Park home of late San Antonio socialite Louise Straus is for sale
Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally

Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally

News Slideshows

This San Antonio mansion for sale is all white outside, but its interior is full of eye-popping color

This San Antonio mansion for sale is all white outside, but its interior is full of eye-popping color
This San Antonio mansion for sale has copper animal sculptures in the backyard and a carousel bathroom

This San Antonio mansion for sale has copper animal sculptures in the backyard and a carousel bathroom
The Olmos Park home of late San Antonio socialite Louise Straus is for sale

The Olmos Park home of late San Antonio socialite Louise Straus is for sale
Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally

Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally

News Slideshows

This San Antonio mansion for sale is all white outside, but its interior is full of eye-popping color

This San Antonio mansion for sale is all white outside, but its interior is full of eye-popping color
This San Antonio mansion for sale has copper animal sculptures in the backyard and a carousel bathroom

This San Antonio mansion for sale has copper animal sculptures in the backyard and a carousel bathroom
The Olmos Park home of late San Antonio socialite Louise Straus is for sale

The Olmos Park home of late San Antonio socialite Louise Straus is for sale
Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally

Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally

Trending

Parents of kids in Uvalde school accuse law enforcement of failing to act quickly enough

By Sanford Nowlin

Members of law enforcement lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School.

San Antonio ranked as the fastest growing city in the country, according to new data

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio had the highest numeric population growth between 2020-2021.

San Antonio businesses coordinate Plushies for Uvalde stuffed animal drive

By Nina Rangel

The Plushies for Uvalde stuffed animal drive aims to provide new huggable items to kids in Uvalde following Tuesday’s tragic shooting.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg says Texas' leaders make it hard for cities to prevent mass shootings

By Kevin Sanchez

Mayor Ron Nirenberg responds to a question during a 2019 press conference.

Also in News

After Uvalde massacre, Gov. Greg Abbott cancels NRA appearance but still provides recorded message

By Sanford Nowlin

Their master's voice: Gov. Greg Abbott listens intently as NRA chief Wayne LaPierre speaks during a 2021 ceremony where the governor signed seven bills easing firearms regulations.

Why 18-year-olds can buy AR-15s in Texas but not handguns

By Kiah Collier and Jeremy Schwartz, The Texas Tribune and ProPublica

Weapons for sale at a gun store in Austin.

Judge blocks Biden administration from lifting public health order used to quickly expel migrants

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

nternational travelers presented their IDs and vaccination cards on Nov. 9, 2021, before crossing the pedestrian bridge into downtown Laredo. A Louisiana federal judge on Friday blocked the Biden administration’s efforts to lift Title 42, a federal health order that has been used to quickly deport migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Texas resumes investigations into parents of trans children, families’ lawyers confirm

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

People gathered outside the Governor’s Mansion in Austin on March 13 to protest Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive to investigate families providing gender-affirming care to their children.
More

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us