One person in custody after attempted ATM heist on San Antonio's North Side

Officers located the missing cash machine by following drag marks.

By on Mon, Apr 4, 2022 at 11:24 am

click to enlarge SAPD noticed that an entire ATM was missing from a Chase Bank drive-thru on the North Side. - FACEBOOK / SAN ANTONIO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Facebook / San Antonio Police Department
SAPD noticed that an entire ATM was missing from a Chase Bank drive-thru on the North Side.
San Antonio police have taken a "person of interest" into custody after the attempted theft of an ATM machine from a North Side Chase Bank, KSAT reports.

San Antonio Police Department officers were called to the Chase branch at the corner of Jones Maltsberger Road and Thousand Oaks Drive around 3:45 a.m Monday. When they arrived, they noticed that an entire ATM from the bank's drive-thru was missing.

Police were able to locate the missing cash machine a short distance down the road by following drag marks, according to the TV station. The ATM was found chained to an abandoned pick-up truck.

Soon after locating the machine, SAPD received a tip about a second automobile possibly involved in the failed heist, KSAT reports. Police were able to locate that vehicle at an apartment complex off of Jackson Keller Road and took its owner, whose name hasn't been released, into custody.

Those with information about the incident can call SAPD's non-emergency tip line at (210) 207-7273.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

