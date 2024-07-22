SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

One-time KSAT anchor Japhanie Gray returning as co-host of Good Morning San Antonio

Gray worked at the ABC affiliate for four years before taking a job a Virginia in 2021.

By on Mon, Jul 22, 2024 at 9:51 am

click to enlarge Gray will return to the network on Aug. 5, the news station said. - Photo courtesy of KSAT-12
Photo courtesy of KSAT-12
Gray will return to the network on Aug. 5, the news station said.
Former KSAT-12 Reporter Japhanie Gray will return to the TV station Aug. 5 as co-host of Good Morning San Antonio, officials with the ABC affiliate said Monday.

The show airs every weekday between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Gray worked at KSAT for four years as a reporter and fill-in anchor and hosted the recurring segment "What's Up South Texas." She left in 2021 for a morning anchor position at NBC affiliate WSLS in Roanoke, Virginia.

"Leaving San Antonio two and half years ago was tough, but it was something that needed to be done to be the professional I am today" Gray said in a statement. "I am still the same ol' Japh. What you'll see is what you'll get on and off air."

Gray will co-host Good Morning San Antonio alongside KSAT weekday morning regulars Justin Horne, Sarah Spivey, Sarah Acosta, Devan Karp, Katrina Webber, Patty Santos, RJ Marquez, Stephanie Serna, and photojournalist Alex Gamez, according to station officials.

"We could not be more thrilled to welcome back Japhanie Gray to San Antonio and the KSAT 12 team," network news director Mario Orellana said in a statement. "Japhanie's character and personality are contagious, and the energy she will bring in the mornings will wake viewers up prepared and ready to tackle their day."

