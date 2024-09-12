TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Online rumors swirl after discovery of body in San Antonio sewage tank

Despite authorities' insistence otherwise, would-be internet sleuths are speculating about a South Texas serial killer.

By on Thu, Sep 12, 2024 at 2:33 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A body was found in a SAWS sewage tank a few days ago, sparking online speculation that there is a South Texas serial killer. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
A body was found in a SAWS sewage tank a few days ago, sparking online speculation that there is a South Texas serial killer.
After a body was found floating in a San Antonio sewage tank Saturday, online speculation has tried to link the discovery to a separate corpse found in Corpus Christi — and blame both deaths on a serial killer.

Law enforcement officials in San Antonio and Corpus Christi have said there's no evidence of foul play in either death, much less a connection between the cases. Even so, the rumor mill has taken off, reminiscent of speculation around Austin's "Rainey Street Ripper," who internet sleuths say is responsible for a number of bodies discovered in and around Lady Bird Lake.

In the most recent incident, a San Antonio Water System worker discovered a body floating face down in a diversion tank at the Leon Creek Water Recycling Facility around 8 a.m. Saturday. The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department's Hazmat Unit responded to retrieve the corpse.

TV station KENS5 broke the news, revealing that workers also discovered a backpack in a connecting tank containing credit cards and two cell phones. Though authorities haven't publicly released the name of unidentified white male, police ran the name on the credit cards through a Missing Persons database and matched it to a man reported missing.

In online comments stoked by a viral post on social media page Corpus Christi Crónica, posters cited perceived similarities between the San Antonio body and another found in Corpus Christi in July.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi student Caleb Harris had gone missing in March, months before his body was discovered in a pipe at the Corpus Christi City Wastewater Lift Station on July 17. The discovery of Harris' body became national news and a topic of conversation for the TikTok true crime community.

Amateur internet sleuths speculated that Harris had been "stuffed down a drainage pipe." However, Corpus Christi police told media outlets it's possible Harris accidentally fell down the uncovered manhole, which was obscured by overgrown grass.

Authorities haven't yet determined a cause of death for Harris, but multiple media reports state that no signs of foul play were discovered on the body.

As evidence of "striking similarities" between the San Antonio and Corpus cases, the Crónica post said police also discovered no evidence of foul play in connection with the body discovered in the Alamo City — something SAPD confirmed.

Hardly a smoking gun.

An SAPD spokesperson told the Current via email that the department views Saturday's discovery as an isolated incident. Though the actual cause of death has yet to be determined, the department is treating it as a case of "apparent sudden death."

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Part of San Antonio's Ingram Park Mall listed for sale

By Stephanie Koithan

The portion of Ingram Park Mall for sale includes tenants such as a Kay Jewelers, Journeys and Foot Locker.

Owner of San Antonio's Soap Factory Apartments still leasing, despite demolition plan

By Michael Karlis

Soap Factory tenant Carmen Cruz tells her story during Monday's rally.

Ted Cruz blasted for sharing false, racist meme about migrants eating pets

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz puts on a pretty face during the CPAC Texas 2022 conference.

San Antonio police arrest 12-year-old over online threats to shoot up schools

By Sanford Nowlin

SAPD worked with other local and state law enforcement agencies after a minor allegedly circulated a threat on Instagram to shoot up school campuses.

Texas’ highest criminal court declines to stop execution of man accused in shaken baby case

By Kayla Guo, The Texas Tribune

Robert Roberson in court for the review of his 2003 conviction in the death of his two-year-old daughter, Nikki Curtis, in Palestine on August 14, 2018.

Russian captive’s father blasts Ted Cruz in ad endorsing Colin Allred

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed during a 2020 court hearing in Moscow on March 11, 2020.

Federal government fines Elon Musk's SpaceX $148,000 over environmental issues

By Sanford Nowlin

A SpaceX rocket engine fires at the company's South Texas launch site.

With flu season looming, Texas ranks among nation's least-vaccinated states

By Michael Karlis

Texas also ranked dead last when it came to the number of residents with health insurance, according to the study.
More

September 5, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us