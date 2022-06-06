'Oops. Did I say Texas A&M?' Kyle Rittenhouse backtracks on claim he's enrolled as an Aggie

In a followup tweet, Rittenhouse said he plans to relocate to Texas at the end of June.

By on Mon, Jun 6, 2022 at 4:09 pm

click to enlarge Kyle Rittenhouse speaks at the 2021 AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / GAGE SKIDMORE
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Kyle Rittenhouse speaks at the 2021 AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona.
After triumphantly announcing on a podcast last week that he'd be attending Texas A&M University, Kyle Rittenhouse is setting the record straight: um, it ain't happening.

Rittenhouse — who was acquitted late last year on homicide and other charges for fatally shooting two protesters at a Wisconsin Black Lives Matter rally and wounding a third — corrected himself on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Instead of Texas A&M, he's attending Blinn, an East Texas community college.

The tweeted attempt to set the record straight comes a day after Texas A&M informed the Dallas Morning News that the 19-year-old had neither been admitted for the summer nor fall term.

Oh, well, easy mistake. Blinn is located 10 minutes from the Aggie campus, and according to Rittenhouse's tweet, it's "a feeder school for Texas A&M," which he'll be "excited to join" in 2023.

“Unfortunately, the end of my high school career was robbed from me,” Rittenhouse added in a display of the victimhood that's been a part and parcel of his rise as a right-wing celebrity. “I didn’t have the time other students get to properly prepare for the future."

A Blinn spokesperson told the Texas Tribune that Rittenhouse hasn't yet enrolled at the college, although it accepts all students who apply.

In a followup tweet, Rittenhouse said he plans to relocate to Texas at the end of the month.

In case anyone needs the warning.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

A historic equestrian estate for sale near San Antonio sent two horses to the Tokyo Olympics

A historic equestrian estate for sale near San Antonio sent two horses to the Tokyo Olympics
Everything we saw as Glass Animals brought its Dreamland tour to San Antonio on Sunday

Everything we saw as Glass Animals brought its Dreamland tour to San Antonio on Sunday
This San Antonio home for sale was inspired by a Bali island retreat

This San Antonio home for sale was inspired by a Bali island retreat
Two San Antonio art collectors are selling their museum-like home in Terrell Hills

Two San Antonio art collectors are selling their museum-like home in Terrell Hills

News Slideshows

A historic equestrian estate for sale near San Antonio sent two horses to the Tokyo Olympics

A historic equestrian estate for sale near San Antonio sent two horses to the Tokyo Olympics
Everything we saw as Glass Animals brought its Dreamland tour to San Antonio on Sunday

Everything we saw as Glass Animals brought its Dreamland tour to San Antonio on Sunday
This San Antonio home for sale was inspired by a Bali island retreat

This San Antonio home for sale was inspired by a Bali island retreat
Two San Antonio art collectors are selling their museum-like home in Terrell Hills

Two San Antonio art collectors are selling their museum-like home in Terrell Hills

News Slideshows

A historic equestrian estate for sale near San Antonio sent two horses to the Tokyo Olympics

A historic equestrian estate for sale near San Antonio sent two horses to the Tokyo Olympics
Everything we saw as Glass Animals brought its Dreamland tour to San Antonio on Sunday

Everything we saw as Glass Animals brought its Dreamland tour to San Antonio on Sunday
This San Antonio home for sale was inspired by a Bali island retreat

This San Antonio home for sale was inspired by a Bali island retreat
Two San Antonio art collectors are selling their museum-like home in Terrell Hills

Two San Antonio art collectors are selling their museum-like home in Terrell Hills

Trending

Report: Uvalde police 'coordinating' with bikers to keep media from covering school shooting funeral

By Sanford Nowlin

Bikers coordinated with police to play interference with members of the press in Uvalde, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Witness says San Antonio police didn't offer immediate medical aid to 13-year-old shot on Friday

By Michael Karlis

A responding fired his weapon after the teenager allegedly T-boned another officer's cruiser.

Protest shooter Kyle Rittenhouse says he's going to Texas A&M. 'Bullshit,' says Texas A&M

By Sanford Nowlin

Kyle Rittenhouse speaks at the 2021 AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona.

Man in viral video tells Uvalde cops his granddaughter is dead because they wouldn't act

By Michael Karlis

The man in the now-viral video confronts police at a memorial to victims of the school shooting.

Also in News

Elon Musk's Boring Co. wants tunnels linking San Antonio and Austin, according to leaked emails

By Michael Karlis

Elon Musk's Boring Co. has announced plans to transport passengers from San Antonio's airport to downtown in Teslas. Now, leaked emails show that plan could be part of a larger regional tunnel system.

Witness says San Antonio police didn't offer immediate medical aid to 13-year-old shot on Friday

By Michael Karlis

A responding fired his weapon after the teenager allegedly T-boned another officer's cruiser.

At first meeting since massacre, Uvalde school board takes no action on police chief

By Zach Despart, The Texas Tribune

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board met on Friday and took no action on district police Chief Pete Arredondo, who was in charge of the response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Trained dogs sniff out COVID-19 as well as lab tests do

By Tina Hesman Saey, Science News

A dog sniffs out sweat samples from symptomatic COVID-19 positive individuals as part of a study.
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us