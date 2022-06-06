'Oops. Did I say Texas A&M?' Kyle Rittenhouse backtracks on claim he's enrolled as an Aggie

click to enlarge
Kyle Rittenhouse speaks at the 2021 AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona.
After triumphantly announcing
on a podcast last week that he'd be attending Texas A&M University, Kyle Rittenhouse is setting the record straight: um, it ain't happening.
Rittenhouse — who was acquitted late last year on homicide and other charges for fatally shooting two protesters at a Wisconsin Black Lives Matter rally and wounding a third — corrected himself on Twitter
Monday afternoon.
Instead of Texas A&M, he's attending Blinn, an East Texas community college.
The tweeted attempt to set the record straight comes a day after Texas A&M informed the Dallas Morning News
that the 19-year-old had neither been admitted for the summer nor fall term.
Oh, well, easy mistake. Blinn is located 10 minutes from the Aggie campus, and according to Rittenhouse's tweet, it's "a feeder school for Texas A&M," which he'll be "excited to join" in 2023.
“Unfortunately, the end of my high school career was robbed from me,” Rittenhouse added in a display of the victimhood that's been a part and parcel of his rise as a right-wing celebrity
. “I didn’t have the time other students get to properly prepare for the future."
A Blinn spokesperson told the Texas Tribune
that Rittenhouse hasn't yet enrolled at the college, although it accepts all students who apply.
In a followup tweet
, Rittenhouse said he plans to relocate to Texas at the end of the month.
In case anyone needs the warning.
