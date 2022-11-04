Operation Lone Star, Trish DeBerry: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

In addition to a bevy of political stories, readers checked out articles on Spur Josh Primo's surprise release from the team and the equally surprising reason behind his departure.

By on Fri, Nov 4, 2022 at 2:11 pm

click to enlarge Trish DeBerry is running for Bexar County judge after spending less than a year representing Precinct 3 on Commissioners Court. - Facebook / Trish DeBerry for Bexar County Judge
Facebook / Trish DeBerry for Bexar County Judge
Trish DeBerry is running for Bexar County judge after spending less than a year representing Precinct 3 on Commissioners Court.
With the midterm elections closing in, San Antonio Current readers are clearly showing in interest in local and state politics.

Our most-read story of the week was a report that Gov. Greg Abbott is yanking $360 million out of the state's prison system to continue funding Operation Lone Star, the controversial border crackdown that's a centerpiece of his reelection bid.

Coming in a close second was our cover story on longtime political operative Trish DeBerry's campaign for Bexar County judge, which has surprised some observers with its wild trajectory.

Sports also played heavily into the mix, with readers stampeding to a story about the XFL's bovine name for its Alamo City team. They also checked out articles on Spur Josh Primo's surprise release from the team and the equally surprising reason behind his departure.

10. San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo reportedly released due to sexual misconduct allegations

9. Lawyer for former San Antonio Spurs psychologist to discuss allegations against Josh Primo

8. Shuttered San Antonio dance hall Midnight Rodeo destroyed by early morning fire

7. Outbreak of childhood respiratory illness wreaking havoc at San Antonio hospitals

6. San Antonio Spurs waive 2021 lottery pick Josh Primo

5. Erik Cantu evaded San Antonio cop the night before shooting, SAPD records reportedly show

4. XFL reveals San Antonio team name and logo to mixed reviews on social media

3. Ted Cruz blasted on social media for spreading conspiracy about attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

2. Savvy San Antonio political operator Trish DeBerry may have become her own worst enemy

1. Texas pulls $359.6 million out of prison system to continue funding Greg Abbott's border crackdown

