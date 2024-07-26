WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Other airlines trying to sink American's proposed direct flight from San Antonio to D.C.

Both United Airlines and JetBlue argued that the Alamo City shouldn't get the direct flight to Reagan National in Washington, D.C.

By on Fri, Jul 26, 2024 at 10:58 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge An American Airlines Boeing 737-800 jet takes flight. - Shutterstock / Markus Mainka
Shutterstock / Markus Mainka
An American Airlines Boeing 737-800 jet takes flight.
Looks like San Antonio's effort to land a nonstop flight to Washington D.C. may be trickier than local leaders let on.

JetBlue Airways and United Airlines are trying to ground an effort by American Airlines to create a nonstop flight between San Antonio International Airport and the nation's capital, the Express-News reports.

San Antonio leaders battled for decades to get nonstop service to Washington, D.C., finally appearing to win a victory in May when Congress passed a bill expanding the number of direct flights to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The same day the U.S. House approved the bill, American Airlines officials said they would apply for one of the five new round-trip slots opened up at Reagan National.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) will make the final call on which airlines get those coveted new flights, and the competition appears cutthroat, the Express News reports.

JetBlue wants to claim one of the slots for flight between D.C. and San Juan, Puerto Rico, while United wants to fly between the capital and San Francisco, according to the daily. Both airlines have argued to the DOT that their proposed flights should take priority over San Antonio.

In its filings with the feds, Jet Blue maintains that San Antonio shouldn't get a flight because it's within driving distance of Austin, which already has direct shots to Reagan National, the Express-News reports.

For its part, United told federal officials that a route between D.C. and San Antonio — which the airline called "a smaller metropolitan area" — would have "limited booking demand," according to the daily.

American is punching back, however. In its federal filings, American accused United of holding a monopoly on D.C.-area air traffic, according to the Express-News.

What's more, American maintains that JetBlue's and United's requests for new slots at Reagan National don't meet a requirement in the bill that calls for the flights to go to cities that don't currently have direct flights to Reagan National.

The DOT is expected to announce its decision on the flights later this summer, according to the Express-News.

Stay tuned.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters. 

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Chicago preparing for migrant influx after Gov. Greg Abbott threatens to send more buses

By Michael Karlis

During his speech at the Republican National Convention, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatened to continue sending migrants to sanctuary cities.

Texas officials order closure of San Antonio massage parlor over human-trafficking concerns

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation said they found reason to believe human trafficking took place at a San Antonio massage business.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick doubles down on Obama 'fourth-term' conspiracy theory

By Michael Karlis

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks at an event in Nevada.

ACLU of Texas: 51 school districts not following state law banning hairstyle discrimination

By Sanford Nowlin

The Texas CROWN Act prohibits schools and certain other entities from discriminating against hairstyles historically associated with race.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick doubles down on Obama 'fourth-term' conspiracy theory

By Michael Karlis

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks at an event in Nevada.

U.S Rep. Lloyd Doggett took a political risk by calling on Biden to step aside. It worked.

By Isaac Yu, The Texas Tribune

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett D-Texas, at a press conference at Foundation Communities in Austin on Sept. 2, 2021.

Chicago preparing for migrant influx after Gov. Greg Abbott threatens to send more buses

By Michael Karlis

During his speech at the Republican National Convention, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatened to continue sending migrants to sanctuary cities.

ACLU of Texas: 51 school districts not following state law banning hairstyle discrimination

By Sanford Nowlin

The Texas CROWN Act prohibits schools and certain other entities from discriminating against hairstyles historically associated with race.
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us