Out-of-this-world mural of San Antonio Spurs' Wembanyama pops up in Southtown

The piece by street artist Alan Calvo is the latest Wemby-themed painting to show up on an Alamo City wall.

By on Tue, Jul 2, 2024 at 10:13 am

click to enlarge The new extraterrestrial-themed Wemby mural shows the French phenom holding the planet Earth. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Yet another mural of Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama has popped up in San Antonio — this time in Southtown.

Alamo City street artist Alan Calvo completed the mural over the weekend. Playing on Wemby's nickname of "The Extraterrestrial," the painting depicts the 7-foot-3 Frenchman holding Earth in his hand as a flying saucer zooms across a star-scattered background.

Calvo explained in an Instagram post that he hopes the mural on the side of bar and grill Southtown 101 inspires the younger generation to follow their dreams and passions.

"Anything is possible through hard work and dedication," Calvo said in the Sunday post.

Calvo's take on Wemby isn't his first time depicting a beloved local celebrity. During his decade of doing street art, he's created some of San Antonio's most iconic murals, including the depiction of Tejano singer Selena on the Alamo Candy building at I-10 and Hildebrand Avenue.

Calvo is working on another mural at Southtown 101, that one of Colombian American pop singer Kali Uchis. He's expected to complete that project soon.

