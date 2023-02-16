Owner of San Antonio bar Moses Rose's says negotiations with state officials for its sale have failed

click to enlarge
Screen Capture / Google Maps
Moses Roses owner Vince Cantu has demanded $17 million for his property thats its on the footprint of the proposed Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.
City council's vote to invoke eminent domain
to force the sale of downtown bar Moses Rose's Hideout doesn't appear to have hastened a deal.
The owner of the Houston Street business, which lies in the footprint of the planned $150 million Alamo Visitor Center and Museum, told KSAT
that Wednesday’s negotiations with state officials for the sale of his property were "unsuccessful."
“All I can say is we will continue to fight. My family will continue to fight,” owner Vince Cantu told the TV station during a press conference. “We will continue to fight for fairness and respect.”
Cantu has held out for what he's described as a $17 million "happy price" for the property. In previous statements, he's said state and city officials haven't made an earnest attempt to negotiate.
However, city, state and Alamo Trust officials have called Cantu's asking price unrealistic. Their last offer prior to Wednesday's talks was for $3.5 million — a number based on an appraisal valuing the property at $2.8 million in 10 years.
Following council's Jan. 26 vote, San Antonio can use the power of eminent domain to condemn Moses Rose's and force a sale. In that case, Cantu would still receive a substantial sum, but it's unclear how soon city officials are prepared to take that step.
Stay tuned.
