P!nk Interrupted, Wemby Controversy: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Also in this week's top news is an interview with Sammie 'Big Sam' Williams from Jazz'SAlive headliner Big Sam's Funky Nation.

By on Fri, Sep 29, 2023 at 12:27 pm

click to enlarge P!nk performs during a 2019 tour stop in San Antonio. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
P!nk performs during a 2019 tour stop in San Antonio.
This week's most-read Current stories were marked by controversy.

Earlier in the week, P!nk's San Antonio concert was interrupted by a man who approached stage while brandishing the message “Circumcision: Cruel and Harmful” on his phone's screen. Unsurprisingly, the singer booted him from the concert.

Elsewhere in SA, a string of Wemby sightings across the city ended up kicking up controversy when social media users criticized the 19-year-old for hanging out in local bars even though he's underage.

Also among this week's top news was a story covering a local priest accused of sexual misconduct and an interview with Sammie "Big Sam" Williams from Jazz'SAlive headliner Big Sam's Funky Nation.

Read on for more.

10. Dill Dinkers to open 20 indoor pickleball facilities in San Antonio

9. Jazz'SAlive headliner Big Sam's Funky Nation comes with a packet of New Orleans' special sauce

8. University of Texas at San Antonio jumps 92 spots on U.S. News & World Report rankings

7. San Antonio-area priest accused of assaulting elderly woman who worked for church

6. Study: San Antonio Spurs will be among NBA's highest-grossing teams this season

5. San Antonio officials warn of heavy traffic due to P!nk and GNR concerts next week

4. More than 45 employers looking to hire at Goodwill San Antonio career fair

3. San Antonio posted one of nation's largest drops in median home prices

2. Online controversy erupts after 19-year-old Wemby spotted in San Antonio bars

1. P!nk kicks out man for creating disturbance at San Antonio concert

