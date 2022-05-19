Paintings worth $40,000 taken from Alamo Heights art gallery in Monday morning heist

The paintings were reportedly part of ad exec-turned-portrait artist Lionel Sosa's first solo exhibition.

By on Thu, May 19, 2022 at 12:46 pm

click to enlarge Damage caused by the art heist at AnArte Gallery Monday morning. - INSTAGRAM / ANARTE GALLERY
Instagram / AnArte Gallery
Damage caused by the art heist at AnArte Gallery Monday morning.
Two paintings valued at a total of $40,000 were stolen from an art gallery near Alamo Heights early Monday morning, and the business was also vandalized, the Express-News reports.

Security footage from around 4:30 a.m. captured a black pickup truck pulling up to AnArte Gallery, located north of Alamo Heights on Broadway, the daily reports. A man in a hoodie was shown exited the vehicle,

The incident was the second time the gallery has been targeted this month, according to the Express-News. On May 6, someone smashed a window at AnArte, and surveillance footage captured a similar-looking  truck outside of gallery at around 2 a.m.

The two stolen paintings, titled Mariposa and Indigenous Man — After Edwards Curtis, are by San Antonio advertising executive-turned-portrait artist Lionel Sosa. It was Sosa's first solo exhibit, the Express-News reports.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
