Assclown Alert: Pandering to extremists with Kyle Rittenhouse and his new political buddies

Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark.

By now, it should be increasingly clear the right flank of Texas politics knows no bottom.

How else can one explain the willingness of figures including Texas Gun Rights President Chris McNutt and Defend Texas Liberty PAC Treasurer Shelby Griesinger to help lead a political nonprofit launched by Kyle Rittenhouse, the 20-year-old douchebag darling of the extreme right?

Rittenhouse, of course, is the Illinois native-turned-Texan acquitted for shooting and killing two Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020 with an assault-style rifle.

The Texas Tribune broke the news of Rittenhouse's nonprofit, which the community-college student ostensibly set up to protect Lone Star State residents' right to bear arms. The support from McNutt and Griesinger arrives as "Republicans continue efforts to reach out to younger Americans who are increasingly supportive of liberal policies," the online news organization noted.

One has to wonder just how effective Rittenhouse will be in winning over those left-leaning Gen Z voters, whom polls show are widely distrustful of the GOP's pandering to the extreme fringes. Despite his rabid fan base of gun nuts, MAGA voters and Proud Boys, Rittenhouse is no hero. Despite his acquittal, the facts remain: he crossed state lines on a vigilante mission and shot three people, taking the lives of two.

Instead of forging an alliance likely to win with young voters, McNutt, Griesinger and other political insiders now linked to Rittenhouse have outed themselves as pandering assclowns. They're bottom feeders willing to continue their deep dive into the sewer of intolerance, violence and division.

