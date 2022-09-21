Parents swarm San Antonio's Jefferson High School after false report of active shooter

Altercations broke out between authorities and concerned parents, some of whom tried to enter the school and find their children.

By on Wed, Sep 21, 2022 at 11:29 am

click to enlarge After checking for evidence of gunfire and interviewing students, police were quick to determine that no shooting had occurred at Jefferson High School. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
After checking for evidence of gunfire and interviewing students, police were quick to determine that no shooting had occurred at Jefferson High School.
Chaos erupted at San Antonio’s Jefferson High School Tuesday afternoon as police tried to hold back hundreds of parents who'd heard reports that shots had been fired on the campus, the Express-News reports.

The school went into lockdown around 1 p.m. after authorities responded to concerns about a possible active shooter, according to the daily.

Long waits for information prompted altercations between police and parents who showed up at the school fearing the worst, the paper also noted. One man in the crowd reportedly cut his arm while trying to break in through a window.

After the school received an all-clear around 2:30 p.m., SAISD Superintendent Jaimie Aquino told the Express-News that the district needs to more when responding to possible active shooter situations. He cited the failed police response to the shooting at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School as a likely catalyst for the confrontations.

“I’m assuming that if we had not had Uvalde, perhaps we would not have the reaction of the parents,” Aquino told the daily. “So we just have to understand that.”

As many 29 district cops and 58 San Antonio Police Department officers swarmed the school after the call about a possible shooter. However, after checking for evidence of gunfire and interviewing students involved in an altercation, authorities determined that no shooting had occurred, the Express-News reports.
In a Twitter video posted by San Antonio-based journalist Matt Roy, several parents and family members can be seen being apprehended or restrained by officers. Authorities told the Express-News the man injured while breaking the window won't be charged.

click to enlarge The blood of the man who broke a window attempting to save his child was hosed off and the window patched up as of Tuesday evening. Authorities told the Express-News the parent won't face charges. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
The blood of the man who broke a window attempting to save his child was hosed off and the window patched up as of Tuesday evening. Authorities told the Express-News the parent won't face charges.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has a blinding yellow bathroom

This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom
An eclectic San Antonio home with a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market with a price cut

A San Antonio home with mosaic ceilings and a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market
This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

News Slideshows

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has a blinding yellow bathroom

This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom
An eclectic San Antonio home with a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market with a price cut

A San Antonio home with mosaic ceilings and a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market
This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

News Slideshows

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has a blinding yellow bathroom

This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom
An eclectic San Antonio home with a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market with a price cut

A San Antonio home with mosaic ceilings and a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market
This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

Trending

Plane possibly carrying more migrants from San Antonio en route to Joe Biden's vacation home

By Michael Karlis

People at San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center line up for provisions from Catholic Charities.

Bexar County sheriff launches criminal probe of flights stranding migrants in Martha's Vineyard

By Sanford Nowlin

Sheriff Javier Salazar speaks during Monday's news conference.

Assclown Alert: Racing to the bottom with Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis

By Sanford Nowlin

Just look at these two. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was clearly doing his best to keep up with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz admits on Fox News that transporting migrants across state lines is illegal

By Michael Karlis

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz made the statement Friday during a Fox News appearance.

Also in News

Assclown Alert: Racing to the bottom with Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis

By Sanford Nowlin

Just look at these two. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was clearly doing his best to keep up with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week.

As Banned Books Week celebrates its 40th anniversary, it's time to unequivocally condemn censorship

By Mickey Huff

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Banned Books Week.

Texas experienced more power outages than any other state over the past 20 years, report says

By Michael Karlis

Locally, CPS Energy customers only experienced about 3 hours without power on average, the third lowest among utilities in Texas with over 250,000 customers.

Texas leads the nation in number of books banned from school libraries

By Michael Karlis

Book reviews during the 2021-2022 school year took place after Texas Rep. Matt Krause demanded districts review books on a list of 850 titles he circulated.
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us