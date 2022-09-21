Parents swarm San Antonio's Jefferson High School after false report of active shooter

The school went into lockdown around 1 p.m. after authorities responded to concerns about a possible active shooter, according to the daily.
Long waits for information prompted altercations between police and parents who showed up at the school fearing the worst, the paper also noted. One man in the crowd reportedly cut his arm while trying to break in through a window.
After the school received an all-clear around 2:30 p.m., SAISD Superintendent Jaimie Aquino told the Express-News that the district needs to more when responding to possible active shooter situations. He cited the failed police response to the shooting at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School as a likely catalyst for the confrontations.
As many 29 district cops and 58 San Antonio Police Department officers swarmed the school after the call about a possible shooter. However, after checking for evidence of gunfire and interviewing students involved in an altercation, authorities determined that no shooting had occurred, the Express-News reports.
In a Twitter video posted by San Antonio-based journalist Matt Roy, several parents and family members can be seen being apprehended or restrained by officers. Authorities told the Express-News the man injured while breaking the window won't be charged.
Parent punches and breaks window, cuts his wrist or hand before brawl breaks out on campus of Jefferson high. Madness ensues.
Kids have now been released
