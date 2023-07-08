Park Rangers want help identifying vandals who damaged San Antonio's Mission San Jose

[
Travis Witt
The Rose Window, damaged during an attempted break-in, is one of the most distinctive architectural features at Mission San Jose.
U.S. Park Rangers have asked the public to help identify those responsible for vandalism to San Antonio's Mission San Jose on June 28.
Someone tried to break into the San Jose Church, causing damage to the historic building, according to officials with the National Parks Service. Those attempting the break-in also damaged the church's historic Rose Window.
One of the most distinctive architectural features at Mission San Jose, the Rose Window is considered one of the best examples of baroque architecture in North America. The nearly 250-year-old window sits on the south-facing side of the building.
"Rose Window is not only a symbol of San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, but a symbol of the city," National Parks Service spokesperson PT Latrop said in a statement.
Those with information on the attempted break-in can call or text the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at (888) 653-0009. Park Service officials said they protect the anonymity of people who provide tips.
