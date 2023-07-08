Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Park Rangers want help identifying vandals who damaged San Antonio's Mission San Jose

Someone attempting a June 28 break-in at the mission damaged its historic Rose Window.

By on Sat, Jul 8, 2023 at 8:39 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Rose Window, damaged during an attempted break-in, is one of the most distinctive architectural features at Mission San Jose. - Travis Witt
Travis Witt
The Rose Window, damaged during an attempted break-in, is one of the most distinctive architectural features at Mission San Jose.
U.S. Park Rangers have asked the public to help identify those responsible for vandalism to San Antonio's Mission San Jose on June 28.

Someone tried to break into the San Jose Church, causing damage to the historic building, according to officials with the National Parks Service. Those attempting the break-in also damaged the church's historic Rose Window.

One of the most distinctive architectural features at Mission San Jose, the Rose Window is considered one of the best examples of baroque architecture in North America. The nearly 250-year-old window sits on the south-facing side of the building.

"Rose Window is not only a symbol of San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, but a symbol of the city," National Parks Service spokesperson PT Latrop said in a statement.

Those with information on the attempted break-in can call or text the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at (888) 653-0009. Park Service officials said they protect the anonymity of people who provide tips.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Video of crazy San Antonio fireworks display at Fiesta Texas goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Although the display at Fiesta Texas was a public event, private use of pyrotechnics remains illegal within San Antonio city limits.

Around 90% of Texas beaches infested with poop, study says

By Michael Karlis

The water at Cole Park in Corpus Christi was infested with feces 54% of the time it was tested, according to the report.

San Antonio is an expensive city for locals, study finds

By Michael Karlis

Although goods and services cost less in San Antonio, people here earn a lower average wage.

Bexar County Sheriff, California governor press for DOJ to investigate migrant flights

By Sanford Nowlin

Bexar Sheriff Javier Salazar speaks during an online news conference.

Also in News

Around 90% of Texas beaches infested with poop, study says

By Michael Karlis

The water at Cole Park in Corpus Christi was infested with feces 54% of the time it was tested, according to the report.

Gunman in 2019 El Paso mass shooting receives 90 life sentences

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

A memorial at Ponder Park in El Paso honors the victims of the 2019 Walmart shooting. On Friday, the shooter received 90 life sentences in an El Paso federal court.

As Texas lawmakers tussle over property tax relief, it’s unclear whether renters will benefit

By Joshua Fechter, The Texas Tribune

Property taxes make up about 20% of every rent dollar paid by Texas tenants, according to figures provided by the Texas Apartment Association.

Ted Cruz challenger Colin Allred has already raised $6.2 million in campaign funds

By Sanford Nowlin

Colin Allred speaks at a press conference in support of the Affordable Care Act.
More

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us