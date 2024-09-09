Part of San Antonio's Ingram Park Mall listed for sale

San Antonio's Ingram Park Mall has put part of its property up for sale, according to a representative of global real-estate firm CBRE, which is marketing the listing.
The mall, located on Loop 410 in Leon Valley, listed 22.92 acres of its 83.57 acre complex for sale. Two separate areas of the shopping facility comprise the 375,044-square-foot portion now up for grabs.
Tenants already occupying storefronts in those areas would come with the purchase, CBRE's listing states. Those include Kay Jewelers, Journeys and Foot Locker. The listed property would also include an empty anchor store to be filled with a new tenant. Other anchors in the mall include Macy's, JCPenney, Dillard's and Mega Furniture.
The listing says the mall's future owner would have the opportunity to open another anchor store in the Macy's space should that retailer close its location.
The mall is 88.8% leased, with a total of 61 tenants bringing in $5 million in annual revenue, according to CBRE's listing.
The listing of the property comes just three years after Ingram Park Mall went into foreclosure.
The original owner, Simon Property Group, opened the shopping destination in 1979. However, after decades of operation, the group defaulted on its loan in 2021. Around the same tine, it also offloaded other mall properties.
A Morgan Stanley affiliate later won Ingram Park Mall at a foreclosure auction with a $100.7 million bid, the Express-News reported at the time.
