TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Part of San Antonio's Ingram Park Mall listed for sale

A portion of the mall is being sold off just three years after the property went into foreclosure.

By on Mon, Sep 9, 2024 at 3:05 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The portion of Ingram Park Mall for sale includes tenants such as a Kay Jewelers, Journeys and Foot Locker. - Courtesy Photo / CBRE
Courtesy Photo / CBRE
The portion of Ingram Park Mall for sale includes tenants such as a Kay Jewelers, Journeys and Foot Locker.
Editor's note: The asking price for Ingram Park Mall was removed from this story because a representative for CBRE gave the Current incorrect information during an interview.

San Antonio's Ingram Park Mall has put part of its property up for sale, according to a representative of global real-estate firm CBRE, which is marketing the listing.

The mall, located on Loop 410 in Leon Valley, listed 22.92 acres of its 83.57 acre complex for sale. Two separate areas of the shopping facility comprise the 375,044-square-foot portion now up for grabs.

Tenants already occupying storefronts in those areas would come with the purchase, CBRE's listing states. Those include Kay Jewelers, Journeys and Foot Locker. The listed property would also include an empty anchor store to be filled with a new tenant. Other anchors in the mall include Macy's, JCPenney, Dillard's and Mega Furniture.

The listing says the mall's future owner would have the opportunity to open another anchor store in the Macy's space should that retailer close its location.

The mall is 88.8% leased, with a total of 61 tenants bringing in $5 million in annual revenue, according to CBRE's listing.

The listing of the property comes just three years after Ingram Park Mall went into foreclosure.

The original owner, Simon Property Group, opened the shopping destination in 1979. However, after decades of operation, the group defaulted on its loan in 2021. Around the same tine, it also offloaded other mall properties.

A Morgan Stanley affiliate later won Ingram Park Mall at a foreclosure auction with a $100.7 million bid, the Express-News reported at the time.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio police arrest 12-year-old over online threats to shoot up schools

By Sanford Nowlin

SAPD worked with other local and state law enforcement agencies after a minor allegedly circulated a threat on Instagram to shoot up school campuses.

AI porn site ranks San Antonio among worst cities for singles

By Michael Karlis

At least two recent reports have characterized San Antonio as having a tough dating scene.

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry joins team of embattled Speaker Dade Phelan

By Michael Karlis

Rick Perry speaks at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference.

Yellowstone prequel 1923 closing off streets in downtown San Antonio

By Stephanie Koithan

Yellowstone prequel 1923 stars Harrison Ford and Hellen Mirren.

Woman goes viral for pretending to throw up in her mouth at sight of Ted Cruz

By Sanford Nowlin

College football fan Lucy Rohden (right) pretends to be nauseated as U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz approaches her on the Texas A&M sidelines.

Colin Allred responds to comparisons with Beto O’Rourke’s campaign, defends his strategy

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, speaks about his U.S. Senate race against incumbent Ted Cruz with Tim Miller, writer at The Bulwark, at The Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Sept. 7, 2024. Credit:

What Trump 2.0 would mean for Texas

By Justin Miller, The Texas Observer

Former President Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance appear at an Atlanta-area rally,

Mayorkas: Texas’ immigration policies have wreaked havoc and disorder

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, speaks about border issues with Laura Barrón-López, correspondent for PBS News Hour, at The Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, TX on Sept. 6, 2024.
More

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us