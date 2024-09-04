TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Part of San Antonio's Loop 410 is closed until next summer

TxDOT says the closure is part of a larger effort to reduce congestion on the busy highway.

By on Wed, Sep 4, 2024 at 10:05 am

Part of Loop 410 is closing for a construction project, state officials said.
Shutterstock / 4kclips
Part of Loop 410 is closing for a construction project, state officials said.
A Loop 410 entrance ramp on San Antonio's East Side will remain closed until next summer, according to Texas Department of Transportation officials.

The affected portion of the busy highway is the southbound entrance ramp from East Houston Street. TxDOT officials publicly revealed the plan Friday, and the closure was already in effect as of Tuesday.
During the closure, drivers must continue on the frontage road past the closed ramp to get on Loop 410 at the next ramp, located after Rigsby Avenue, according to TxDOT. The highway's main-lane traffic isn't affected by the entrance ramp closure.

The closure is so work crews can make "mobility improvements" to alleviate "one of the 100 most-congested roadways in Texas," according to TxDOT's website. Reconstructing and reconfiguring ramps is part of an overall effort to reduce congestion and eliminate bottlenecks on the highway, officials said.

