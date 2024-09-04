Part of San Antonio's Loop 410 is closed until next summer

The affected portion of the busy highway is the southbound entrance ramp from East Houston Street. TxDOT officials publicly revealed the plan Friday, and the closure was already in effect as of Tuesday.
During the closure, drivers must continue on the frontage road past the closed ramp to get on Loop 410 at the next ramp, located after Rigsby Avenue, according to TxDOT. The highway's main-lane traffic isn't affected by the entrance ramp closure.
🚧LONG-TERM CLOSURE🚧TUE (9/3) UNTIL SUMMER 2025 - SB Loop 410 entrance ramp from E. Houston St. will close in east San Antonio. Drivers will travel on the frontage road and enter at the next ramp after Rigsby Ave. pic.twitter.com/Il05clY4QE— TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) August 30, 2024
The closure is so work crews can make "mobility improvements" to alleviate "one of the 100 most-congested roadways in Texas," according to TxDOT's website. Reconstructing and reconfiguring ramps is part of an overall effort to reduce congestion and eliminate bottlenecks on the highway, officials said.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed