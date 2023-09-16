Paxton trial update: Senators begin second day of deliberations on 16 impeachment articles

click to enlarge Texas Tribune / Julius Shieh Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick deliberates with others on the ninth day of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial at the Texas capitol in on Sept. 15, 2023.

The House impeachment managers insisted that they proved their claims of bribery and corruption, arguing that the jury of 30 senators had no choice but to convict. Paxton’s defense team said the case was full of holes, circumstantial evidence and misdirection.

If 21 of 30 eligible senators convict Paxton on any of the 16 articles of impeachment, he is automatically removed from office and there will be a subsequent vote on whether to permanently bar him from seeking state office. Sen. Angela Paxton, the attorney general’s wife, was prohibited from participating in deliberations or voting.



