Paxton trial update: Senators begin second day of deliberations on 16 impeachment articles

Paxton is accused of misusing his office to help a friend and donor who was under federal investigation. Paxton’s defense attorneys said his disputed actions were within his purview as attorney general and urged senators to return him to work.

By on Sat, Sep 16, 2023 at 9:19 am

click to enlarge Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick deliberates with others on the ninth day of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial at the Texas capitol in on Sept. 15, 2023. - Texas Tribune / Julius Shieh
Texas Tribune / Julius Shieh
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick deliberates with others on the ninth day of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial at the Texas capitol in on Sept. 15, 2023.
Texas Senators are expected to resume deliberations in Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial at 9 a.m. Saturday. They deliberated 16 articles of impeachment for several hours Friday, but left the Capitol without a verdict. Paxton is accused of misusing the powers of the attorney general’s office to help his friend and donor Nate Paul, an Austin real estate investor who was under federal investigation

The House impeachment managers insisted that they proved their claims of bribery and corruption, arguing that the jury of 30 senators had no choice but to convict. Paxton’s defense team said the case was full of holes, circumstantial evidence and misdirection.

If 21 of 30 eligible senators convict Paxton on any of the 16 articles of impeachment, he is automatically removed from office and there will be a subsequent vote on whether to permanently bar him from seeking state office. Sen. Angela Paxton, the attorney general’s wife, was prohibited from participating in deliberations or voting.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Here's everything San Antonians need to know about the new COVID-19 vaccines

By Michael Karlis

A healthcare worker issues a COVID-19 booster.

Also in News

