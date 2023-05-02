Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

PETA offers $5,000 reward for information that leads to arrest of Bexar County cow killer

At least six cows have been shot in recent weeks, three of them fatally.

By on Tue, May 2, 2023 at 4:23 pm

PETA's award is in addition to $5,000 already being offered by the San Antonio Crime Stoppers.
Unsplash / Stephen Wheeler
PETA's award is in addition to $5,000 already being offered by the San Antonio Crime Stoppers.
Animal rights group PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of a person who's shooting cows in Bexar County.

The reward is in addition to $5,000 already being offered by San Antonio Crime Stoppers for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

At least six cows have been shot in recent weeks in the Alamo City area, according to a Facebook post from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Three of the animals were killed in the shootings and another had to be put down due to its injuries.

Although the shootings happened in different locations, BCSO officials said they believe the incidents are connected.

"These vulnerable cows were shot and left to die in fear and agony," PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O'Brien said in a press release. "PETA urges anyone with information to come forward so that whoever is responsible can be held accountable and stopped from gunning down more of Bexar County's animals."

BCSO has asked that anyone with information on the crimes contact it at (210) 335-6000 or [email protected]

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

