PETA wants to put an anti-leather sign in front of boots at San Antonio's North Star Mall

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / PETA PETA wants to display the sign in front of the mall in time for the holiday shopping season.

PETA hopes to put up its plea at the mall's entrance just in time for the holiday shopping season, according to its letter. A mockup provided by the activist group shows the sign partially obscuring the 35-foot-high shit kickers, which have the appearance of being made from ostrich and cow leather.

“Cows and ostriches are smart, social animals who love their families and don’t want to be carved up for a pair of boots,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a statement. “PETA encourages everyone to give leather the boot and switch to animal- and planet-friendly vegan materials.”

"These boots are made for talking, and it’s high time people discuss today’s alternatives to the cruel and environmentally destructive leather industry," the colorful message reads.



The letter describes in graphic detail the abuse PETA said animals endure when they're killed for their hides. The missive also touches on leather's harmful effects on the environment. PETA argues leather has 10 times the negative effects on the planet than Piñatex, a pineapple-based alternative.





People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has sent a letter to North Star Mall pitching the placement of an anti-leather sign in front of the shopping destination's iconic World's Largest Cowboy Boots statue."Give animal leather the boot," the proposed sign would read, according to PETA's announcement. "Please shop for vegan leather: made from cactus, apple, pineapple, cork and more."Thereached out to mall officials to determine whether they would entertain the proposal. A spokesperson for North Star Mall said it's company policy not to allow organizations to promote at the property.PETA, whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to wear," released the full letter it sent to the mall's general manager Brenda Crawford on Monday.