SA BEER FESTIVAL IS BACK 10/19! SNAG YOUR TICKETS NOW!

PETA wants to put an anti-leather sign in front of boots at San Antonio's North Star Mall

The activist group hopes to put up the sign before the holiday shopping season. Mall officials say it's against company policy.

By on Mon, Sep 30, 2024 at 12:43 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge PETA wants to display the sign in front of the mall in time for the holiday shopping season. - Courtesy Photo / PETA
Courtesy Photo / PETA
PETA wants to display the sign in front of the mall in time for the holiday shopping season.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has sent a letter to North Star Mall pitching the placement of an anti-leather sign in front of the shopping destination's iconic World's Largest Cowboy Boots statue.

"Give animal leather the boot," the proposed sign would read, according to PETA's announcement. "Please shop for vegan leather: made from cactus, apple, pineapple, cork and more."

The Current reached out to mall officials to determine whether they would entertain the proposal. A spokesperson for North Star Mall said it's company policy not to allow organizations to promote at the property.

PETA hopes to put up its plea at the mall's entrance just in time for the holiday shopping season, according to its letter. A mockup provided by the activist group shows the sign partially obscuring the 35-foot-high shit kickers, which have the appearance of being made from ostrich and cow leather.

“Cows and ostriches are smart, social animals who love their families and don’t want to be carved up for a pair of boots,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a statement. “PETA encourages everyone to give leather the boot and switch to animal- and planet-friendly vegan materials.”

PETA, whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to wear," released the full letter it sent to the mall's general manager Brenda Crawford on Monday.

"These boots are made for talking, and it’s high time people discuss today’s alternatives to the cruel and environmentally destructive leather industry," the colorful message reads.

The letter describes in graphic detail the abuse PETA said animals endure when they're killed for their hides. The missive also touches on leather's harmful effects on the environment. PETA argues leather has 10 times the negative effects on the planet than Piñatex, a pineapple-based alternative.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

USAA quietly relocated its banking business out of San Antonio this spring

By Sanford Nowlin

USAA Federal Savings Bank is a unit of San Antonio-based financial giant USAA.

Clip of child chugging beer at University of Texas football game goes viral

By Michael Karlis

A child chugs from a red and blue tallboy during the Texas Longhorns football game on Saturday.

First Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbin combination store opening in San Antonio

By Suzanne Townsend

Dunkin' Brands' new-generation stores combine elements from both Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins.

San Antonio-based USAA lays off workers for second time this year

By Sanford Nowlin

USAA employs roughly 19,000 people in San Antonio.

Eagle Pass residents rally to have state return Shelby Park

By Alejandro Serrano, The Texas Tribune

Protesters march toward Shelby Park on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas. A rally was held near Shelby Park protesting the current occupation of the park by the Texas Department of Public Safety as part of Operation Lonestar. The park, which became a global focal point for illegal border crossings, was once open to the public but is now closed to the public and heavily fortified.

Texas can no longer investigate alleged cases of vote harvesting, federal judge says

By Xiomara Moore, The Texas Tribune

LULAC officials hold a press conference last month to ask for a federal investigation into raids Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton conducted in San Antonio and South Texas as part of an ongoing "election integrity" probe.

Texas maternal mortality committee asks to review abortion-related deaths

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

The Texas Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee met on Friday to discuss the latest two-year maternal mortality report and to discuss changes, including for the group to review abortion-related deaths.

Despite warnings, Texas rushed to remove millions from Medicaid. Eligible residents lost care.

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune, and Lomi Kriel, The Texas Tribune and ProPublica

Micaela Hoops with her children at their home in Sherman. Hoops’ three sons lost insurance after she misunderstood the state’s deadline and failed to submit their renewal for the first time in three years. When the North Texas mother discovered her error, she frantically reapplied, putting her children at the back of an ever-lengthening waitlist.
More

September 18, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us