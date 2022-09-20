Plane possibly carrying more migrants from San Antonio en route to Joe Biden's vacation home

Online flight records show that the plane contracted by the State of Florida is scheduled to land in Delaware early this afternoon.

By on Tue, Sep 20, 2022 at 12:52 pm

click to enlarge People at San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center line up for provisions from Catholic Charities. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
People at San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center line up for provisions from Catholic Charities.
One of the same planes that last week dumped Venezuelan migrants in Martha's Vineyard has again departed San Antonio, this time destined for President Joe Biden's home state of Delaware, flight tracking data shows.

Officials in Rehoboth Beach, the 1,100-resident town where Biden has a summer home, told The Daily Beast they have begun preparations in case the plane, which left San Antonio Tuesday morning, is also carrying asylum seekers.

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, used state funds to fly 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard in a political stunt intended to embarrass the Biden Administration over its immigration policies.

According to the public flight tracking data from Flight Radar 24, the plane designated UE11 departed Lackland Air Force Base at 8 a.m. CST Tuesday then landed at an airport in Crestview, Florida before departing for Delaware.

The plane is scheduled to land at Georgetown Delaware Coastal Airport early this afternoon. That regional airport is located just 19 miles from Rehoboth Beach.

Although it's still unclear whether the plane is carrying migrants, the Florida State Government paid $950,000 to Vertol Systems on Monday, the same company it contracted for last week's Martha’s Vineyard flights.

The news of the possibility of another migrant flight leaving San Antonio for the East Coast comes hours after Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar launched a criminal investigation into last week’s flights to Martha’s Vineyard.

Salazar is investigating whether laws were broken when a woman urged asylum seekers at San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center to board the planes. According to media reports, the woman informed them the flights were headed to Boston, where they would receive jobs and housing.

