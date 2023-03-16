Planned Parenthood South Texas opens privately funded clinic on San Antonio's West Side

The new location marks Planned Parenthood South Texas' fourth new healthcare center in the past 8 years.

By on Thu, Mar 16, 2023 at 1:32 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello-Havrda attended the new locations ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday. - Courtesy of Planned Parenthood South Texas
Courtesy of Planned Parenthood South Texas
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello-Havrda attended the new locations ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday.
Despite Texas’ abortion ban, Planned Parenthood South Texas (PPST) on Wednesday opened a new, privately funded clinic on San Antonio's West Side.

The facility at 235 Richland Hills will offer an array of services including cervical cancer screening, birth control, wellness exams and STD screenings for both men and women. It won't provide abortion care.

“At a time where the state of Texas is failing to meet the health care needs of women and children, PPST plays a critically important role in providing lifesaving, essential health care to those who are most impacted by egregious bans and policies,” PPST CEO Laura Terrill said in an emailed statement. “We know that when women are healthy, communities and families are healthy.”

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello-Havrda attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony. It's the fourth new healthcare center PPST has opened in the past eight years.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Although Moses Rose's owner wants $17 million, he valued bar at $527,000 in tax document

By Michael Karlis

Bar owner Vince Cantu turned down a $4 million that includes relocation assistance from the Alamo Trust for his property, arguing it's worth far more.

Seven injured, one critically, after tree branch falls on guests at San Antonio Zoo

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Zoo official described the incident as an "unfortunate accident."

Ted Cruz calling himself 'bestselling author' despite dropping $273,000 to buy his own books

By Sanford Nowlin

What's U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz frowning about this time?

Austin tech bro’s newsletter may have triggered collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, reports say

By Michael Karlis

Silicon Valley Bank's branches included this one in Austin.

Also in News

Ted Cruz calling himself 'bestselling author' despite dropping $273,000 to buy his own books

By Sanford Nowlin

What's U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz frowning about this time?

Texas lawmaker's bill would block access to info on abortion pills online, ban discussing them

By Sanford Nowlin

No fan of free speech: State Rep. Steve Toth as filed a bill aimed at shutting down discussion of how to obtain abortion medication.

Cityscrapes: It's time for San Antonio to look back on Hemisfair '68 minus the mythology

By Heywood Sanders

The Tower of the Americas was built and owned by the city — with public dollars.

Department of Public Safety warns Texans against traveling to Mexico for spring break

By Michael Karlis

The State Department wants U.S. citizens to reconsider travel to the popular Mexican Resort town of Puerto Vallarta.
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us