Planned Parenthood South Texas opens privately funded clinic on San Antonio's West Side

Despite Texas’ abortion ban, Planned Parenthood South Texas (PPST) on Wednesday opened a new, privately funded clinic on San Antonio's West Side.The facility at 235 Richland Hills will offer an array of services including cervical cancer screening, birth control, wellness exams and STD screenings for both men and women. It won't provide abortion care.“At a time where the state of Texas is failing to meet the health care needs of women and children, PPST plays a critically important role in providing lifesaving, essential health care to those who are most impacted by egregious bans and policies,” PPST CEO Laura Terrill said in an emailed statement. “We know that when women are healthy, communities and families are healthy.”San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello-Havrda attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony. It's the fourth new healthcare center PPST has opened in the past eight years.