Police investigating weekend shooting of two dogs on San Antonio's North Side

Word of the shootings came over the weekend when San Antonio resident Joshua Valdez said in a Facebook post that someone fired a gunshot at his dog from a moving vehicle near the intersection of Hermine Boulevard and Capitol Street.
The dog was struck by the bullet and later died of its injuries, according to Valdez.
"If y'all stay in North Central, there's a guy going around shooting dogs," Valdez wrote. "He shot this husky last night and my dog as well. Be on the look out for this car, we needa catch this sick mf."
Valdez was unavailable for immediate comment Tuesday.
A video Valdez shared with his post was taken by a neighbor in the 100 block of W. Mariposa Drive, whose husky was also shot on the same night as Valdez's pet, according to police.
In the clip, a dark-colored Nissan Rogue appears to cruise slowly down the street before two shots ring out. A husky on the sidewalk then slumps over.
Self-described animal advocate and social media influencer Paul Mueller alleges in a video that as many as four dogs have been shot and killed in North Central San Antonio by a "serial dog killer." Self-described internet sleuth @TizzyEnt, whose real name is Michael McWhorter, has also shared information on the incidents.
"Four dogs in one night is a horrific nightmare," McWhorter said in a 2-minute-long TikTok video. "And, I gotta tell ya, it's not long before someone like that graduates to people."
@tizzyent
North Central San Antonio TX You have a dog killer on the loose.♬ original sound - TizzyEnt
McWhorter's clip has garnered nearly 50,000 likes and more than 300,000 views as of press time.
Despite Mueller's and McWhorter's claims that four animals have been shot, SAPD Public Information Officer Nicholas Soliz told the Current the department is only investigating two confirmed shootings.
District 1 City Councilwoman Sukh Kaur, who represents the area where the shootings occurred, tweeted out a statement Monday noting that she's "deeply concerned" about the reported dog shootings.
"If you see something, say something, please do not hesitate to contact SAPD immediately," Kaur wrote.
