WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Police investigating weekend shooting of two dogs on San Antonio's North Side

While social media influencers have said four dogs have been shot, SAPD officials said they only have reports of two.

By on Tue, Aug 13, 2024 at 1:28 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio police are actively investigating two confirmed shootings of dogs. - Shutterstock / 4kclips
Shutterstock / 4kclips
San Antonio police are actively investigating two confirmed shootings of dogs.
At least two dogs were shot and killed Saturday night on San Antonio's North Side, according to police reports obtained by the Current.

Word of the shootings came over the weekend when San Antonio resident Joshua Valdez said in a Facebook post that someone fired a gunshot at his dog from a moving vehicle near the intersection of Hermine Boulevard and Capitol Street.

The dog was struck by the bullet and later died of its injuries, according to Valdez.

"If y'all stay in North Central, there's a guy going around shooting dogs," Valdez wrote. "He shot this husky last night and my dog as well. Be on the look out for this car, we needa catch this sick mf."


Valdez was unavailable for immediate comment Tuesday.

A video Valdez shared with his post was taken by a neighbor in the 100 block of W. Mariposa Drive, whose husky was also shot on the same night as Valdez's pet, according to police.

In the clip, a dark-colored Nissan Rogue appears to cruise slowly down the street before two shots ring out. A husky on the sidewalk then slumps over.

Self-described animal advocate and social media influencer Paul Mueller alleges in a video that as many as four dogs have been shot and killed in North Central San Antonio by a "serial dog killer." Self-described internet sleuth @TizzyEnt, whose real name is Michael McWhorter, has also shared information on the incidents.

"Four dogs in one night is a horrific nightmare," McWhorter said in a 2-minute-long TikTok video. "And, I gotta tell ya, it's not long before someone like that graduates to people."
@tizzyent

North Central San Antonio TX You have a dog killer on the loose.

♬ original sound - TizzyEnt

McWhorter's clip has garnered nearly 50,000 likes and more than 300,000 views as of press time.

Despite Mueller's and McWhorter's claims that four animals have been shot, SAPD Public Information Officer Nicholas Soliz told the Current the department is only investigating two confirmed shootings.

District 1 City Councilwoman Sukh Kaur, who represents the area where the shootings occurred, tweeted out a statement Monday noting that she's "deeply concerned" about the reported dog shootings.

"If you see something, say something, please do not hesitate to contact SAPD immediately," Kaur wrote.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Teachers now free to violate separation of church and state, Texas education official says

By Michael Karlis

The Texas House Committee on Public Education met on Monday to discuss, among other things, the benefits of school vouchers.

Nearly half of San Antonio landlords offering concessions as housing market slows

By Michael Karlis

A "For Rent" signs stands in the yard of a home in San Antonio.

Mexican convenience store chain OXXO expanding into Texas

By Adam Doe

Mexican convenience store chain OXXO expanding into Texas

Despite Abbott's threats, rural Texas Republicans still skeptical of school vouchers

By Michael Karlis

Texas state Rep. Ken King (second from right) expresses concerns that school vouchers won't benefit rural students during Monday's House Committee on Public Education hearing.

Judge blocks Texas from releasing this year’s school accountability ratings

By Sneha Dey, The Texas Tribune

A Travis County judge temporarily blocked the Texas Education Agency from releasing this year's ratings of the state's school districts and campuses.

Despite Abbott's threats, rural Texas Republicans still skeptical of school vouchers

By Michael Karlis

Texas state Rep. Ken King (second from right) expresses concerns that school vouchers won't benefit rural students during Monday's House Committee on Public Education hearing.

Teachers now free to violate separation of church and state, Texas education official says

By Michael Karlis

The Texas House Committee on Public Education met on Monday to discuss, among other things, the benefits of school vouchers.

'Vibe shift': Young Texas voters, motivated by Kamala Harris, lock into the presidential election

By Isaac Yu and Juan Salinas II, The Texas Tribune

Arshia Papari stands below the UT Tower in Austin on Aug. 6, 2024 Papari, a rising sophomore is majoring in government.
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us