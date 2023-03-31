Police Misconduct, Medical Cannabis: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

A bill that would expand the state's medical marijuana program looks like it's headed to wider debate in the Texas House.

By on Fri, Mar 31, 2023 at 1:58 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Under a new bill approved by a Texas House subcommittee, more Texans would be able to access medical cannabis. - Unsplash / Budding
Unsplash / Budding
Under a new bill approved by a Texas House subcommittee, more Texans would be able to access medical cannabis.
A lawsuit alleging unnecessary roughness by Kendall County deputies and a pair of stories looking at efforts to expand medical cannabis in the state were the Current's most-read stories of the week.

In the case of the Kendall County incident, a San Antonio man has filed a civil suit that maintains that he was injured badly enough to require multiple surgeries on his shoulder when Kendall deputies roughed him up as part of an active-shooter training session he volunteered to participate in.

The cannabis stories looked at a Texas House subcommittee approving a bill for wider debate that would allow pain patients to enroll in the state's limited medical weed program and a new dispensary serving patients who are already enrolled.

Interestingly, the Current's fourth most read story of the week was about a study that purportedly shows Texas is home to some of the nation's happiest college campuses. Wonder how much of that comes down to the weed.

10. After Nashville shooting, San Antonio lockdowns, parents beg NISD board for more security

9. MAGA 'cult' sings alternative version of national anthem during Trump rally in Waco

8. San Antonio has highest rate of STDs of Texas' big cities, study finds

7. House panel advances new Texas budget with property tax cuts, teacher pay raises

6. Guitarist Joanne Shaw Taylor may hail from across the pond, but she’s all about American blues

5. Owner of San Antonio bar Moses Rose's says he's suing Texas General Land Office

4. Texas is home to some of the nation's happiest college campuses, study says

3. Texas medical cannabis supplier goodblend opens its first brick-and-mortar dispensary in the state

2. Bill moving forward in Texas House would allow pain patients to access medical cannabis

1. Kendall County sheriff sued over claim deputies beat the shit out of man during active shooter training

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Kendall County sheriff sued over claim deputies beat the shit out of man during active shooter training

By Michael Karlis

In 2011, the state launched an investigation into whether Auxier held an illegal raffle to raise funds for his election campaign.

Child injured by falling tree branch at San Antonio Zoo released from hospital

By Michael Karlis

Jordyn Rodriguez spent more than a week in the ICU at University Hospital for a brain bleed.

San Antonio-based H-E-B voted the ultimate Texas brand by Texas Monthly readers

By Michael Karlis

H-E-B won a decisive victory over Blue Bell ice cream in the finals of Texas Monthly's competition.

After Nashville shooting, San Antonio lockdowns, parents beg NISD board for more security

By Michael Karlis

Brennan High School went under lockdown in early February.

Also in News

San Antonio Democratic congressmen take victory lap following Trump indictment

By Michael Karlis

Demonstrators hold signs calling for the arrest of former President Donald Trump in New York last week.

Texas Republicans quickly blast Donald Trump indictment, calling it “catastrophic” and politically motivated

By William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Waco on March 25, 2023.

Federal judge in Texas strikes down key ACA provision regarding preventive care services

By Julia Forrest, The Texas Tribune

Francisco Garcia arrives at Kelsey-Seybold clinic in Sugar Land to see his doctor Spencer Berthelsen for annual physical.

Beleaguered magazine the Texas Observer saved by $300,000 crowdfunding campaign

By Sanford Nowlin

Seventeen employees at the Texas Observer would have lost their jobs had the magazine folded.
More

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us