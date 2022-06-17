Police Shooting Case, Boerne Hit-and-Run: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

High-profile attorney Lee Merritt is now representing the family of a San Antonio 13-year-old shot by a police officer.

Fri, Jun 17, 2022

click to enlarge Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt (second from left) approaches for a press conference. - MICHAEL KARLIS
Michael Karlis
Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt (second from left) approaches for a press conference.
The Current's most-read news stories this week were a mixed bag, running the gamut from crime-and-punishment and state politics to labor and the NBA.

Our most-viewed story concerned Boerne police's handling of a 2021 hit-and-run case involving a driver arrested this month for a suspected DWI crash in which another motorist died. A story on high-profile attorney attorney Lee Merritt disputing SAPD's account of the recent shooting of a 13-year-old suspect came in a close second.

Plenty of readers also checked out articles on Beto O'Rourke gaining in a new poll, a San Antonio Starbucks gaining union representation and the Spurs' likely NBA Draft strategy. Oh, yeah, lots of folks also clicked — and commented on — a story about rock band Green Day sharing their feelings about Ted Cruz. (Hint: they feel about as much love for the senator as he does for gun regulation and Hollywood liberals.)

10. Report: 27 Republican primary winners in Texas continue spout Trump's lies about a stolen election

9. Beto O'Rourke gains ground on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in new, post-Uvalde poll

8. Assclown Alert: Playing the anything-but-guns blame game with Rep. Pat Fallon

7. Family will seek murder charge against San Antonio cop who shot 13-year-old boy, attorney says

6. San Antonio Starbucks becomes first in city, third in Texas to join union

5. Rumors and speculation circle around San Antonio Spurs' NBA draft picks

4. Pop-punk band Green Day plays in front of 'F—k Ted Cruz' backdrop during show in Germany

3. Texas judge temporarily blocks Gov. Greg Abbott's order to investigate families of trans kids

2. Lawyer for 13-year-old fatally shot by San Antonio cop says body-cam shows the killing was unjustified

1. Boerne authorities won't say why they didn't file DWI against woman later involved in head-on crash

