TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Poll: San Antonio Councilman John Courage is frontrunner in mayor's race — well, sort of.

Nearly half of registered Bexar County voters said they aren't familiar with any of the mayoral candidates.

By on Tue, Sep 24, 2024 at 1:33 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Nine percent of registered voters said they plan to vote for District 9 Councilman John Courage in May's mayoral election. - Jade Esteban Estrada
Jade Esteban Estrada
Nine percent of registered voters said they plan to vote for District 9 Councilman John Courage in May's mayoral election.
District 9 City Councilman John Courage appears to have an early lead in the race to replace termed-out San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

That is, if one can be said to leading with the support of just 9% of Bexar County's registered voters. That's the share who plan to vote for Courage in May's mayoral election, according to a poll the University of San Antonio's Center for Public Opinion Research released Monday.

It may not seem like much, but it's more than any other candidate.

A whopping 43% of the 692 registered Bexar County voters surveyed by UTSA said they don't even know who's running. Another 26% said they aren't sure who they're voting for.

Tech entrepreneur Beto Altamirano and District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez tied for second place, each garnering 5% in the survey. District 4 Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia came in third with 4% support.

Although the numbers suggest the mayoral race is still wide open, respondents seemed to have stronger opinions on a slate of potential changes to the city charter.

More than half said they plan to vote against an amendment that would give council members a $24,500 annual pay raise.

Those surveyed were evenly split on whether to increase council members' terms from two years to four. According to USTA, 42% said they support the measure, while 43% plan to vote against it.

Additionally, 49% of respondents said they approve of outgoing Mayor Nirenberg's job performance.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Japanese bargain store Daiso is already opening a second San Antonio location

By Stephanie Koithan

Daiso, the popular Japanese bargain store, is opening a second location in San Antonio.

Plan for high-speed rail between San Antonio, Austin, Mexico picks up steam

By Michael Karlis

The Texas Passenger Rail Advisory Committee is now vying to connect San Antonio, Austin and Nuevo Leon via high-speed rail.

For first time, poll shows Colin Allred beating Ted Cruz in November

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (left) is a point ahead of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in a new Morning Consult poll.

San Antonio developer Weston Urban places bid on affordable housing complex

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio developer Weston Urban places bid on affordable housing complex

Cards Against Humanity sues SpaceX, alleging South Texas property damage

By Sanford Nowlin

A rocket towers above SpaceX's South Texas facility.

Republicans feature 9/11 conspiracy theorist in South Texas ads

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

Republicans feature 9/11 conspiracy theorist in South Texas ads

Maternal deaths surged in Texas in 2020, 2021

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

A woman gets a sonogram in an Austin clinic.

Bipartisan Texas legislators join calls for clemency for Robert Roberson

By Michelle Pitcher, The Texas Tribune

Republican State Rep. Lacey Hull speaks at a press conference Sept. 17.
More

September 18, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us