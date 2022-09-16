Poverty up, incomes down in San Antonio, according to new U.S. Census data

Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Food Bank
San Antonio Food Bank workers hand out consumables during a distribution event.
Even amid San Antonio's rapid growth, the city's median income fell over the past two years, while the number of those living in poverty went up, the Express-News reports
, citing new federal data.
Poverty increased by almost a quarter of a percent in the Alamo City between 2019 and 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s one-year American Community Survey
.
What's more, San Antonio ranked among the most impoverished big cities in the U.S., coming in at No. 6, the Express-News
reports. The city also had the second-highest poverty rate out of Texas’ large municipalities, falling only behind Houston, according to the data, released Sept. 15
.
The new Census numbers also show that San Antonio residents are actually earning less when adjusted for inflation than they were two-years ago. In 2019, local residents had a median income of $56,963 if figured in 2021 dollars. However, that figure dropped to only $54,923 when adjusted for inflation in 2021, according to the data.
Although San Antonio wasn’t the only Texas to see a decline in real wages over the past two years, its drop was the most significant when compared to other large cities in Texas, according to the Express-News
analysis.
Other Texas cities such as Austin and El Paso also saw a bump in the number of those living in poverty, according to the report. Forth Worth led the way with its total of people living in poverty climbing 2.5%.
