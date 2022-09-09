Pregnant Abbott Mural, Zombie Deer Disease: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

click to enlarge
The mural was stickered onto the wall of a building at 710 S. Flores St. in San Antonio's Southtown neighborhood.
Judging by the Current
's most-read stories this week, San Antonians' imaginations were captured by a scene of domestic bliss depicted on the wall of a vacant Southtown building.
Said scene showed fervent gay-marriage opponent
Sen. Ted Cruz caressing the pregnant belly of Gov. Greg Abbott, the nation's most-transphobic governor
and a staunch defender
of the state cutting off virtually all abortion access, including for victims of rape and incest.
How do we know imaginations were captured? Why, our most-read story of the week involved the mural-sized sticker's appearance early this week. Our second most-read story involved the image being painted over.
Beyond an obsession with the two tough-talking Republicans' unexpectedly tender moment, readers showed plenty of interest in stories on zombie deer disease being found in the Texas Hill Country, transportation to Wednesday's Bad Bunny concert and a local teacher's harsh words for a student.
10. Family-focused entertainment center set to open at San Antonio's Wonderland of the Americas
9. Evangelical church no longer plans to operate from public school in Mahncke Park, officials say
8. Controversial church moved off Mahncke Park campus, San Antonio ISD head tells residents
7. San Antonio teacher fired for 'unprofessional' comment captured on video
6. Medical examiner rules death of missing San Antonio woman Christina Powell an accident
5. Bexar County Sheriff's Office warns residents not to be alarmed by increase in gunfire
4. San Antonio urging Bad Bunny fans to hop onto Park & Ride VIA buses to avoid traffic disaster
3. Zombie Deer Disease case documented in Texas Hill Country
2. San Antonio's mural of Ted Cruz snuggling knocked-up Greg Abbott has already been painted over
1. San Antonio mural shows Ted Cruz squeezing Gov. Abbott's baby bump — and Twitter goes wild
