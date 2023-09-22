BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Prison Lockdown, Solar Eclipse: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Four San Antonio-area state parks are ideally located to take in October's annular eclipse.

By on Fri, Sep 22, 2023 at 3:01 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio is located in the path of totality for the Oct. 14 annular eclipse. - Shutterstock / aeonWAVE
Shutterstock / aeonWAVE
San Antonio is located in the path of totality for the Oct. 14 annular eclipse.
Current readers are clearly concerned about the state of Texas' prisons, which entered a lockdown earlier this month amid soaring temperatures.

Advocates warn that containing people 24/7 in un-air conditioned cells is inhumane and inviting trouble. Meanwhile, the prisoners themselves used contraband cell phones to share online complaints about they shitty food they're being fed while cooped up in their quarters.

On a brighter note, our story on four San Antonio-area state parks being ideally located for viewing October's annular eclipse also received a flood of traffic.

Keep looking to the skies.

10. Texas has dropped tens of thousands from Medicaid coverage due to processing delay

9. Texas actor Matthew McConaughey says he's not interested in seeking office

8. New Texas law will punish dog owners who fake service animal capabilities with $1K fine

7. San Antonio kicks off Hispanic Heritage month with events starting Saturday

6. Video of San Antonio woman checking out at local Walmart with pet squirrel goes viral

5. Here's everything San Antonians need to know about the new COVID-19 vaccines

4. Gov. Greg Abbott says he's calling an October special legislative session on school vouchers

3. Four San Antonio-area state parks will offer prime view of solar eclipse

2. Texas' lockdown of its overheated state prisons is worsening an already volatile situation

1. Texas prisoners are going hungry, posting TikToks during statewide lockdown

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

