Pro-Palestine billboards pop-up along San Antonio highways

The four signs paid for by the Party for Socialism and Liberation will stay up for a month.

By on Fri, Mar 15, 2024 at 12:05 pm

A billboard paid for by the Party for Socialism and Liberation's San Antonio chapter went up this week located near the intersection of I-10 and Hildebrand.
Michael Karlis
A billboard paid for by the Party for Socialism and Liberation's San Antonio chapter went up this week located near the intersection of I-10 and Hildebrand.
Four pro-Palestine billboards calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict popped up around the Alamo City this week, according to a Thursday Instagram post by the Party for Socialism and Liberation’s San Antonio chapter.

The green, red and black billboards, emblazoned with slogans including “Unite & Stand With Palestine” and “End The War On Palestinians!” are near the intersection of East Bitters Road and U.S. Highway 281, Interstate 10 and Hildebrand Avenue, Loop 410 and U.S. Highway 90, and Interstate 35 and Rittman Road, according to the post.

“Thanks to the contributions of countless community members, four huge pro-Palestine billboards were erected in San Antonio’s north, east, west, and north-central sides on March 12-13,” the post states. “They will be up for one month and are projected to be seen by 7.5 million people, both inside San Antonio and by interstate travelers.”
Those who post a selfie with one of the billboards and tag @pslsatx on Instagram will be entered to win four bumper stickers featuring each billboard and a free copy of Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire by Richard Becker, according to the group's statement.

The billboards come after San Antonio City Council opted not to hold a special meeting to discuss passing a ceasefire resolution. Initially, there was sufficient support to hold a vote on the matter, but District 8 City Councilman and likely mayoral candidate Manny Pelaez pulled his backing.

On Thursday, Hamas presented a ceasefire proposal to mediators in Egypt and Qatar, which includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, according to Reuters. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, under increasing scrutiny from Democrats and the Biden administration, described the Palestinian proposal as “unrealistic,” the wire service reports.

Nearly 30,000 Palestinians are estimated to have died since Israel launched its ground invasion of Gaza, according to PBS. The Israeli forced launched the offensive after the Hamas militant group crossed into the country, slaying 1,200 people and seizing more than 250 hostages.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

