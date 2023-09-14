BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Proposal would cut San Antonio's share of CPS Energy revenue to improve reliability

Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda said her request would stave off a rate increase while potentially protecting San Antonio from the instability of Texas' power grid.

By on Thu, Sep 14, 2023 at 9:59 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge CPS currently turns over 14% of its monthly revenue to the City of San Antonio. - Twitter / CPS Energy
Twitter / CPS Energy
CPS currently turns over 14% of its monthly revenue to the City of San Antonio.
In a bid to keep San Antonio's lights on as the state's power grid looks increasingly unreliable, Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda this week filed a request to lower the amount of revenue the city takes monthly from CPS Energy.

The District 6 councilwoman's proposal would allow the city-owned utility to keep 2-3% more of its monthly revenue and use that money to bolster its power supply and reliability. Currently, 14% of CPS's monthly sales go directly into the City of San Antonio's coffers.

Cabello Havrda's request comes after the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued nearly a dozen calls this summer for voluntary conservation as power demand nearly outstripped supply. Last week, the organization went into emergency operations — a step away from triggering rolling blackouts to avoid major damage to the state's grid.

"I'm 100% concerned that if we don't make ourselves more self-reliant, we're going to be in trouble in terms of our ability to meet electrical demand," Cabello Havrda said. 

Climate change has made it more likely San Antonio will endure future weather disasters like this summer's record heat and 2021's Winter Storm Uri, which forced millions of Texans to endure blackouts, the councilwoman added.

Cabello Havrda requested council debate the proposal in October so it can be implemented before potentially severe winter weather again put the Texas grid at risk. She said she's received signals her request has majority support on council.

The proposed five-year plan would force the city to give up at least $60 million in revenue during the next fiscal year. However, CPS would be required to spend the additional funds on diversifying energy sources, software upgrades and new infrastructure, all of which would boost the utility's resilience, the councilwoman said. 

The proposal also would allow CPS to stave off a potential rate increase, according to Cabello Havrda. The utility raised rates in spring of 2022 and has said it would seek a further increase as early as next year.

"Avoiding a rate increase would be a happy side-effect, but the main concern is making San Antonio more self-reliant," Cabello Havrda said.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio council supports creating fund to help people travel for out-of-state abortions

By Sanford Nowlin

District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo makes a point from the dais at a council meeting.

Viral video shows stage-crashing fan interrupt Drake's Austin show

By Brandon Rodriguez

Drake comments on the security staff's sluggishness as they escort a fan from the stage.

Three Texas cities are among the 100 best in the world. San Antonio isn't one of them.

By Michael Karlis

Factors including violent crime, educational attainment and income inequality might have kept San Antonio out of the top 100.

Feds cite San Antonio Aquarium after death of escaped porcupine

By Michael Karlis

In recent years, the San Antonio Aquarium has also drawn penalties from local officials.

Also in News

Ken Paxton took a 'corrupt' interest in lawsuit on Nate Paul’s behalf, whistleblower testifies

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Darren McCarty, former deputy attorney general for civil litigation under Ken Paxton, is sworn in by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick during the sixth day of Paxton’s impeachment trial on Sept. 12, 2023.

Bad Takes: The zeal to protect 'religious liberty' can devolve into its own form of intolerance

By Kevin Sanchez

A lawsuit involving Texas-based Southwest Airlines took a weird turn after a judge ordered attorneys working for the company to attend "religious-liberty training."

Impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton could end this week

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing an impeachment trial in the Texas Senate.

State Rep. Carl Sherman becomes latest Democrat to target Sen. Ted Cruz in 2024

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

State Rep. Carl Sherman, D-DeSoto, on the House floor in 2019.
More

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us