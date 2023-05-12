Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Proposition A, Batchelor Trial: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Election news, stories about the Moses Rose's dispute and details on the upcoming Kendall Batchelor trial all grabbed readers' attention.

By on Fri, May 12, 2023 at 2:46 pm

click to enlarge Mayor Ron Nirenberg hugs his family as he begins his victory address Saturday night. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
Mayor Ron Nirenberg hugs his family as he begins his victory address Saturday night.
Even though only 10% of San Antonio voters cast ballots in last Saturday's citywide election, coverage of those contests were clearly top-of-mind for civic-minded Current readers.

Our No. 1 and No. 3 most-read stories of the week detailed, in respective order, the dismal failure of Proposition A and the outcome of the mayoral and city council contests.

Also placing high on the list are a pair of stories detailing the acerbic back-and-forth between the Alamo Trust and Vince Cantu, the owner of the downtown bar in the footprint of the planned Alamo Museum and Visitors Center. Everybody loves drama, apparently, and if it involves a beloved SA landmark, all the better.

Readers have also been paying attention to the upcoming intoxication manslaughter trial of Kendall Batchelor, the daughter of a well-known San Antonio businessman. Two two stories about legal maneuvering related to that high-profile legal case also landed in the top 10.

10. Judge denies request for a change of venue in Kendall Batchelor Trial

9. U.S. Reps. Castro and Casar land $38 million to keep San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center open

8. San Antonio man faces Jan. 6 charges after allegedly sharing video with another Facebook user

7. Documents raise questions about Alamo Trust's buyout talks with San Antonio bar Moses Rose's

6. Clayton Perry finished another person's drink, flirted with teen on the night of his hit-and-run crash

5. Alamo Trust files paperwork to condemn San Antonio bar Moses Rose's after buyout talks fail

4. San Antonio school district bans backpacks in light of ongoing safety concerns

3. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, most council incumbents cruise to easy victory in election

2. Lawyer in Kendall Batchelor trial files for last-minute venue change, citing 'negative' press coverage

1. San Antonio voters overwhelmingly reject Proposition A

